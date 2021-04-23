We tried Aavrani’s Glow Activating Exfoliator and the results took us by surprise

An honest review of Aavrani's Glow Activating Exfoliator

Aavrani is a holistic beauty brand that embraces traditional Indian beauty secrets and creates products that are inspired by those rituals. Founder Rooshy Roy was introduced to the magical properties of natural ingredients by her grandmother. Rooshy, who was born and raised in Michigan, recollects those lovely trips to Kolkata, India, where her grandmother used to apply a turmeric-based mixture, with variations of raw honey, chickpea flour, neem oil, and coconut milk, onto her face. Rooshy fell in love with the way her face would glow after washing it off.

Well, fast forward to today and Rooshy has packaged this very ingredient and formulated it into the Glow Activating Exfoliator, that we all can use and benefit from. Isn’t that wonderful? The Exfoliator also serves as a cleanser and a face mask. It gently exfoliates, brightens, and evens skin tone. It is formulated with organic turmeric, neem, jojoba, and raw honey and made without mineral oil, parabens, sulfates, irritants, synthetic fragrances, or animal cruelty. We decided to try the product for ourselves and give you our honest reviews. Read on.

The Product:

Glow Activating Exfoliator priced at $70 USD

Ingredients:

Water, Kaolin, Bentonite, Glycerin, Shea Nut Shell Powder, Stearyl Stearate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Melia Azadirachta Leaf, Tumeric Rhizomes, Turmeric Root Oil, Neem Seed Oil, Neem Flower, Honey, Ocimum Sanctum Leaf, Basil Flower/Leaf, Corallina Officinalis, Jojoba Esters, Candelilla Wax, Simmondsia Chinensis Oil, Pentylene Glycol, Phytic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Glyceryl Caprylate, Allantoin.

Available at:

You can shop for it online at Aavrani.com. They ship worldwide and there is free shipping on all US Orders.

The Review: By Pinkvilla USA influencer Riya Gopal

In the beauty industry, it's an incredibly common narrative for people of color to feel that their skincare needs are not met. Between hyperpigmentation and more prominent under-eye circles, it is so incredibly important to look for brands that cater to people of color to maintain the optimal skin glow. 'Aavrani' is an Indian-inspired skincare brand that celebrates ancient Indian beauty rituals and synthesizes them with modern skincare.

I tried the Glow Activating Exfoliator meant for brightening and blemish clearing. The ingredients such as neem, turmeric, and herbal oil are incredibly beneficial natural products. These ingredients are inspired by the facemasks used by the Indian bride and the groom before the wedding day to enhance the skin glow on their special day.

I loved how the product glided on so smoothly on my skin, as I was applying it. I was happy to know that the product helps in blemish clearing as well. As a college student, I get stressed out at times and I get these blemishes on my forehead. The Glow Activating Exfoliator helped me with those blemishes. I left it on for five minutes and once it hardened, I took it off. My skin felt so much smoother and visibly brighter, honestly, as you can tell from the video.

I have been using the mask for a week and it has really just sunk into my skin and has given it that glow. I like to start my day with this and I am sure you will too. That is why I would totally recommend the Glow Activating Exfoliator to all of you. Do try it.

Credits :Pinkvilla

