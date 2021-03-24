We tried Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly haircare products and here’s what we think

Bollywood’s global star Priyanka Chopra released her own line of clean, cruelty-free, and vegan hair care products consisting of three kinds of shampoo, three kinds of conditioner, dry shampoo, and mask. What took me by surprise is the affordability of the products, which are priced at $6 each. Anomaly emphasizes that the price is based on the fact that they spent more on the formulation than the packaging, which I think is a smart thing to do.

If you search Anomaly online, it says, “Something that deviates from what is standard, normal or expected,” which is super cool. We also loved the tagline, “Unconventional haircare, intentionally created.”

As of now, the products are available online and at the Target outlets.

Anomaly Hydrating Shampoo

This is the shampoo that I chose. It has an aloe vera and coconut oil blend, which are such amazing ingredients. I bought this hydrating one as I needed more hydration for my hair. When I used the shampoo my hair felt so light and airy.

Anomaly Shine Conditioner

This is the conditioner I chose to use. It is so light that it did not feel like there were any chemicals in it. It has Murumuru butter and jojoba oil that help add gloss and shine. I loved everything about it. I felt like my hair looked a lot shinier, as it was really dry before.

Anomaly Clarifying Shampoo

This shampoo is said to detoxify the scalp and hair and remove build-up.

Anomaly Gentle Shampoo

This shampoo is extra gentle on the scalp and hair, what with its grapefruit and rosemary extract formulation.

Anomaly Deep Conditioning Treatment Mask

The mask is made with castor seed oil and avocado oil, both of which sound amazing. I tried the mask and it felt great. Bonus points for the sweet, fruity smell.

Anomaly Volume Conditioner

This conditioner is formulated with bamboo and rice water to bring lift and fullness to flat-looking hair.

Anomaly Smoothing Conditioner

This is apparently the ideal conditioner for dry, frizzy hair.

So, overall, I loved the products. However, I do wish they add more choices. For example, shampoo and conditioner to nourish my colored hair. Until then, these will do great!

