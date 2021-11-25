Weather changes making you gloomy? Follow these 5 steps for an uplifting winter

The past few weeks, the climate has been as moody as most of us have been working from home and for home, for almost two years now! One moment it’s hot and humid, while the other it is breezy with a slight chill, and right after, continuous downpours and thunderstorms!

This demands a change in wardrobe as we put on cardigans and bring out our favorite autumn pastels. It also encourages us to turn around our home décor, as we pull out our dohars and switch to no air-conditioning. But another change required, yet usually neglected, is a lifestyle one. So, read on to find out the best way to look after our inner self making this season gloom free.

1. Hydrate

More often than not, we choose to quench our thirst by gulping cold or iced water. This often shocks our system and encourages our neurotransmitters to send false signals to our brain suggesting that we are no longer thirsty. Instead, indulge your body and gut by drinking warm or lukewarm water. This allows us to drink more water, cleansing of our gut and ensuring any virus that enters our body is flushed out.

2. Skin Care

Just how we make room for cozy jumpers, hot chocolate, we also need to make

room for a new winter skincare routine. Seasonal changes often lead to cracks in the outer skin layer, loss of hydration, breakouts and inflammation, all of which impact the overall health of our skin. These problems occur because the skin barrier gets disrupted during the weather transition period, making it susceptible to inflammation and irritation.

This body wash from Fiama has skin conditioners that help make your skin feel soft and moisturised.

3. Nutrition

Support your body and mind through seasonal transitions by making necessary changes in your dietary plan. These changes, although minor, will ensure you stay healthy and active all year round. Eat heat producing foods with more proteins, carbs, fat and starchy veggies. Add seeds like flax, chia, pumpkin, water melon, musk melon etc. to your diet along with grains, beans and dairy products. Also, eat sautéed and baked food to keep you satisfied and full of energy.

4. Regular exercise

Regular exercise consisting of cardio and strength training is an ideal way to keep your body energetic and your spirits up. Extreme weather changes can often leave you feeling lethargic, sad and unmotivated. One way to make sure you get your burst of energy and happiness is by partnering up with a friend or a trainer to help you stay on track and keep moving. If not intensive weight lifting and cardio, you can most definitely indulge in some mind calming yoga.

5. Get some Sun!

Getting adequate amounts of natural light in a day can help you feel positive, focused and rejuvenated. Getting 30 minutes of natural light as soon as you wake up can help boost serotonin levels which in turn boost melatonin levels and help with better sleep at night and keep the hormones in balance as well. But if you’re stepping out in the sun, do not forget to wear a good amount of sunscreen! Remember, sunscreen is not only for the summers, but needs to be worn every season.

