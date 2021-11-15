Wedding on the cards? Here are some last minute skincare tips to make you glow on your big day

Your wedding's soon and you want to look flawless, no matter what. And why not? It is one of the biggest days of your life and you don't want anything to go wrong. From the celebrations to your makeup, everything has to be perfect as hundreds of people are going to witness it and they will forever be sealed in photos. And by flawless, we mean, your skin because you have a lot going on and you will tend to forget to look after yourself.

Shopping and arranging for things on the wedding day must have taken a lot of your time. But it's time to sit back and relax and give your skin some rest. So we have got a list of some last-minute skin prep for you that will make you shine the brightest on your D-day.

Facial

Don't go for a facial just a day before your wedding. A new facial may also lead to breakouts so go for one that is well-suited to your skin. A facial will make your skin cleaner and softer and can also unclog your pores. It will also be very exfoliating and will also get rid of the underlying dullness and dirt.

Massage

Just like the facial, a massage can also prove beneficial to your skin. A facial massage will improve the blood circulation on your face and will make you glow. Try to massage every day for 5 to 10 mins at least that will leave you fresh and rejuvenated. A massage will help you in the long run too.

Cleanse, Tone & Moisturise

You ought to follow this routine if you want that wedding glow. Cleansers will get rid of all the dirt and oil resting on your face. Toners help clean and tighten the pores, removing any last traces of dirt. Moisturising is the key to youthful skin. It makes your skin supple and hydrated.

Lots and Lots of Water

It's important to stay hydrated because it will make you glow from within and make you less prone to breakouts. So don't skip on this magic drink.

Beauty Sleep

You can't compromise on your sleep before your wedding. It'll probably be hectic but getting at least 8 hours of sleep is necessary if you don't want panda eyes on the day of your wedding. All you need to do is relax and de-stress.

Say No to Makeup

For at least a few days do not apply any kind of makeup to your skin. Let it breathe and stay fresh before the wedding.

Also, don't forget to maintain a healthy diet. Follow this routine if you want healthy and radiant skin.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Striving hard to look after your lash extensions? Here's how to take care of them