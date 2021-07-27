Wedding season is almost here and so are the fail proof pre wedding skincare tips for brides to be

Counting days to your D-day with your favourite human? As you embark on a new chapter together called married life, you may want to make your wedding a momentous one. The initial steps of prep, not just venue or location is something to lay your focus on, what’s equally unmissable is that caring for your skin is something you shouldn’t sleep on. While makeup can perform many tricks for you, your natural texture can work a lot more if you follow a healthy routine.

To all the brides-to-be, while salons can give you instant makeovers, take the time at home to get your skin in the spirit of the D-day glow. If junk food is your favourite, you may want to give them a hiatus and eat nuts, greens, and water-rich fruits. Are dairy products your bestie? Not until you finish with your wedding rituals as it can trigger acne. Seek professional advice from your dermatologist if you have any queries regarding your skin. Do not draw your conclusions as skin isn’t easy to examine and indulge in healthy habits like drinking water, exercising, getting sufficient sleep at least say 6-7 hours every day. You don’t want dark circles shining bright, right?

1) Skincare routine

If moisturisers and SPF are the terms you ignored all your life, sad news ahead: your skin is missing out on glow, hydration, and youthful appearance. If vitamin C and hyaluronic-infused products suit your skin well, applying these every day can give you good results. Follow both AM and PM routines, include AHAs and BHAs.

2) Salon facials / DIY face packs

Facials are a great way to give your skin the pick-me-up it needs. Not all products go the extra mile to target and treat problems that can easily get their replies. Basic facials perform the role of clean-ups that tackle sebum and dirt produced by your skin. If homemade remedies are the place you seek comfort in go for facials/ masks at least twice a week that can be whipped up with glow-enhancing ingredients like papaya, orange peel powder, tomato, turmeric, and rice water. Extra tip: Sheet masks can be used once a week to give your skin a good hydration boost.

3) Say bye to dark circles

If cutting down on screen-time isn’t something you believe in, then under-eye care is something you should diligently follow. Swipe on almond oil in dark circles every day before you go to bed. You can also place scrapped cucumber or potato and place them on your eyes for about 20 minutes.

4) Nail care

Brittle nails and dry hands are a mess of their own. They’re always on a relentless quest for nourishment so coating your hands often with aloe vera gel and vitamin E oil for nails is a good solution.

5) Body care

Curate your bath scrubs made with oats, olive oil, and banana. These are natural exfoliators that remove gunk out from your skin and help the pores breathe better. An addition of Epsom salt to your bath routine can serve as a bonus that can de-stress your skin. These can help cracked heels as well. You can also count on dry brushing your skin pre-shower with clean brushes as it improves blood circulation which in turn delivers amazing results.

