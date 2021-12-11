This wedding season do not worry about hairy legs with these 5 razors for smooth skin

Maybe it’s the face cream that took away your awkward redness for good. Maybe it’s the blow dryer that finally enabled you to give yourself a frizz-free blowout. Maybe it’s the serum that changed your confidence after years of battling with acne. But maintaining hygiene should also be an essential part of the daily routine for everyone.

With women today leading chaotic lifestyles, they often tend to forget about taking care of themselves. Even for the grand wedding day, they might have chosen their dream bridal trousseau and the perfect make-up and hair team but forgot that small yet significant element from their grooming kit, a razor. Imagine attending a last minute dinner event or a welcome party post your wedding and you cannot wear your favourite dress as the salon is already shut by then. Razors can be a great means of removing unwanted body hair trouble free and in a much smaller duration. Here is a list of razors that are super easy to use and can save your day.

Summer Splash Mini Hair Removal Razor by Zlade

This razor is an easy to use hair removal razor for women. It is equipped with 4 Swedish steel blades which effectively remove hair in a single stroke. The cartridges are replaceable, meaning you just have to purchase the razor once and you can keep on replacing the cartridges. Each cartridge lasts upto 3 months, considering an average usage of twice a month. Comes with a compact case which has water drain holes, making it a perfect storage in a bathroom or an ideal companion in your purse.

Price: Rs.379

Bombay Shaving Company Defender by Her

Bombay Shaving Company has come up with its own razor for women, Defender for her. Clogging is one common problem of all razors which is well addressed by this product so that you get a clean and dirt free razor every time you pick it up for use. Optimal blade gap and a protective coating on the blades ensure irritation free shaves in one go.

Price: Rs.269

LetsShave Evior Women Body Hair Removal Razor

This razor helps you resolve your hair problems by its unique design of small brush fingers along the blades which massage the area as you shave. Essential oils of lavender, chamomile and aloe vera help in smoothening of the skin. Brush fingers around the blades massage the skin and the moisturising band enriched with aloe vera, chamomile and lavender oil hydrates the skin.

Price: Rs.499

Gillette Venus Hair Removal Razor with Aloe Vera

Gillette Venus Hair Removal razor is the go to product in this category. It has aloe vera extracts that keeps your skin soft and an added vitamin E to ensure a healthy glow. A flexible, pivoting head really makes it easy for you to work with, and gives great results faster than any conventional method. Comes with a flexible head, and glide strips with aloe vera extracts and vitamin E.

Price: Rs.186

iGRiD Easy Breezy Electric Shaver for Women

iGRiD Easy Breezy Electric Shaver is an electric shaver designed for women to meet all the needs for hair shaving. It helps customise hair shaving on your arms, legs, body, armpits and bikini lines, you could finish in minutes without any cuts and missed areas. Rechargeable lithium-ion battery makes it cordless and portable. Designed with a non-slip handle, it can be used in a shower or bathtub. You can enjoy the freedom of wet and dry use. And a fully washable design enables you to clean it with running water.

Price: Rs.1199

