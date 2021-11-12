Welcome the winter season by upgrading your skincare with these 7 products

Winter is almost here and it is time to get your face and body ready for what's to come. The air gets drier and levels of moisture drop. This can lead to a host of skin concerns like itching, redness, chapping and dryness. You don't have to cover up your dullness with makeup or deal with flaking. The right skincare can make all the difference.

Maybelline New York Baby Lips

Flaking of lips is the most common concern during the winters. This lip balm provides 8 hours of moisturisation and repairs the lips. It is enriched with SPF 20, so it not only hydrates the lips but also shields them from sun damage and prevents darkening.

Price: Rs.291

OxyGlow Intensive Moisturising Lotion

Rich, creamy and an intensively moisturising lotion enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E, helps in maintaining the natural moisture balance of the skin. It makes even the driest skin smooth. The essential oils present in this product heals and imparts a healthy glow. It also contains neem and strawberry extract.

Price: Rs.261

Forest Essentials Soundarya Radiance Cream

This luxurious cream is enriched with 24 karat gold, ghee, licorice root extract, saffron and also has SPF 25. It helps to restore the firmness of the skin, giving it a natural facelift. It deeply moisturises the skin to defy the early signs of aging, helps in controlling collagen depletion, and increases skin elasticity and smoothes fine lines.This emollient protects the skin against the detrimental effects of UV radiations.

Price: Rs.5400

Wow Shea Butter & Cocoa Butter Moisturising Body Lotion

This lotion is a superlative moisturiser that gives intensive moisture and hydration that's suitable for all skin types, including thirsty and parched skin. It helps the skin retain hydration, repairs damage, boosts collagen and soothes inflammation for youthfully vibrant skin. It also contains almond and argan oil that provides nourishment and removes dryness from the skin.

Price: Rs.259

Plum Creme Caramel Body Butter

This body butter enriched with shea butter and glycerin provides long-lasting moisturisation throughout the day with a high-emollient formulation. The sweet caramelly fragrance is unbelievably delicious! The quick-absorbing and super hydrating formula with the goodness of Vitamin B3 helps fight pigmentation.

Price: Rs.650

OxyGlow winter Cold Cream with SPF 10

This cold cream is effective for all-day moisturising, nourishment, and protection. Formulated with the purest ingredients, it offers intense hydration and maintains the skin’s suppleness. This mild cream is perfect for all skin types and protects and shields the skin with SPF 10. It is infused with the goodness of shea butter, jojoba oil, wheat germ oil, almond oil, aloe vera extract, carrot oil, glycerin and vitamin E.

Price: Rs.143

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Face Moisturiser

This moisturiser is formulated to not only seal moisture into the skin, but also increase the moisture level of the skin. It does not leave an oily and greasy feel on the skin, and prevents acne breakouts. This lightweight and quick-absorbing moisturiser will provide you with 72 hours of hydration, and will help you attain smoothness, firmness, translucency and plumpness.

Price: Rs.900

