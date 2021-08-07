A well versed skincare routine for women over the age of 50

If you are a skincare enthusiast, I am sure you must be aware that your skincare routine has to change as you age in order to cater to your needs. By nature of time and gravity, unfortunately we just cannot stop ourselves from aging. Deep wrinkles, sun spots, crepe-y texture and loss of volume is something we cannot avoid. However, it is something we can slow down. Every woman above the age of 50 goes through various hormonal changes like menopause, which may affect their skin. Here, we have a well-versed guide along with the best products that you can use. From reducing the appearance of wrinkles to robust brightening and resurfacing of the skin, these products have got it all!

Cleanse Your Skin

The best way to maintain your skin when you are above 50 is with daily face-washing. Mature skin should be treated with a mild, non-irritating cleanser that won’t strip the skin of its natural oils. This skin cleanser is extremely mild and does not irritate dry or sensitive skin. It helps the skin retain its moisture and balances the skin’s pH level.

Price: Rs.463

Mildly Exfoliate

Exfoliation for all skin types is necessary, but when it comes to mature skin make sure not to overdo it. As you turn older, the outer layer of the skin becomes thinner and more delicate. Hence, use a mild exfoliator that will buff away dead skin cells gently. This mild exfoliating scrub is enriched with various herbs and is gentle enough for daily use.

Price: Rs.289

Give Yourself A Facial Massage

A daily facial massage works wonders on all skin types, but it especially works the best on mature complexions. It sculpts the facial muscles, stimulates blood circulation and boosts collagen production. This set of jade roller and gua sha tool, will offer a toning, firming, relaxing and tightening effect on the skin. It will reduce fine lines and wrinkles and help your skin absorb any serum or cream.

Price: Rs.349

Give Your Skin Extra Moisture

As we grow older, hyaluronic levels begin to decrease, which is what causes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Using a moisturiser formulated with hyaluronic acid can help replenish and retain the cell’s moisture. This super lightweight and non-oily gel moisturiser is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It absorbs quickly and locks in the moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and glowing.

Price: Rs.194

Use An Anti-Aging Night Cream

In order to reduce wrinkles and hyperpigmentation using an anti-aging night cream enriched with retinol can really help. This retinol night cream will help promote skin renewal, brighten skin tone, clear up hyperpigmentation and aid in production of collagen. It also reduces the appearance of dark spots and blemishes and improves the overall radiance of the skin.

Price: Rs.561

Use A Face Mask

For aged skin, using a face mask is extremely vital as it moisturises the skin and delivers extra therapeutics. This creme-based mask is enriched with a unique algae extract and works well for all skin types. It will make your complexion smoother and tighter and also deeply nourishes and hydrates the skin. It will help retain the skin’s moisture, smooth wrinkles and fine lines.

Price: Rs.227

End Your Day With A Serum

Ending your day with an anti-aging serum that is enriched with retinol will really help firm the skin’s texture. This serum contains pure retinol and is proven to fade fine lines and wrinkles, even skin tone and smoothen skin. It visibly reduces wrinkle depth along with deeply nourishing and repairing the skin.

Price: Rs.569

