A well versed Vitamin C skin care routine that you can follow everyday

Vitamin C is one of the best anti-aging ingredients and also a key to maintaining a smooth and even complexion. Apart from its anti-ageing properties, Vitamin C is super hydrating, it helps fade pigmentation, it evens out the skin tone, promotes collagen production, and protects against sun damage. Here is a skin care routine for you to follow.

Step 1: Cleanse your face

Skinella Vitamin C Facial Foam

Always start with cleansing your face with a facial foam. This facial foam is an exfoliator to bookmark for a glowing skin. This velvety facial foam cleanses and exfoliates your skin. The in-built silicone face massager cleans the grime and excess soil, giving an illuminated look instantly. Perfect for all skin types, the product gives you a natural glow as it removes the dead skin and evens the skin tone. Daily use of the facial foam, packed with the goodness of orange and lemon extracts, will not only detoxify your skin, it will also make it radiant and refreshing.

Step 2: Use a toner

Mamaearth Vitamin C Toner for Face

Apply a toner after cleansing your face. A toner helps in better absorption of other skincare products. This alcohol-free face toner made with natural ingredients helps in tightening open and enlarged pores. It makes the skin look smooth and healthy by hydrating it and maintaining the pH balance. A powerhouse ingredient in skincare, Vitamin C in this toner helps in keeping the skin clean, ensuring flawless and healthy skin.

Step 3: Apply a serum

Skinella Vitamin C Face Serum

After the toner, hydrate your skin with this face serum enriched with the goodness of Vitamin C. Made with orange and lemon extracts, the product helps you maintain elasticity and protects your skin from free radicals. Apply two to three drops of the serum twice a day, and say hello to a glowing and healthy skin in no time.

Step 4: Moisturise with a cream

Skinella Vitamin C Day Cream - SPF 15

Finally, end your daytime skincare regime with a day cream. Say goodbye to sunburns with this SPF 15 day cream. Infused with the benefits of superfoods like orange and lemon, this cream has a non-greasy, non-patchy and lightweight formulation. Vitamin C, along with SPF 15, is the ultimate power combination when it comes to protection from the harmful UV rays. For a moisturised, hydrated and nourished skin, apply it daily while avoiding contact with eyes.

Step 5: End your day with a night cream

Skinella Vitamin C Night Cream

Repeat the exact same procedure at night, except end with a night cream instead of a day cream. This all-natural night cream will hydrate and rejuvenate your skin overnight. Loaded with antioxidants, the cream not only brightens your skin, it also corrects the dark spots, and reduces the appearance of uneven skin tone. Using the cream daily will protect and nourish the skin while you sleep.

Use a Vitamin C sheet mask once a week

Mamaearth Vitamin C Bamboo Sheet Mask

Once a week use a sheet mask to brighten your skin tone. This sheet mask enriched with Vitamin C and honey will give you that radiant glow and keep away early signs of aging and fine lines too. It not just combats dark spots, but also helps in preventing melanin production, reducing the appearance of blemishes. It fights pigmentation arising from free radical damage and oxidative stress, delivering a radiant and even-toned skin.

