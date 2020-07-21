What are the big 'NO NOs' when it comes to skincare?

There are certain things you need to take care of when it comes to having healthy skin. Find them out

We’re all prone to certain habits that we do not seem to let go of. The same is with certain things that we do for skincare. Adding to it, there are even various routines we follow based on everything we’re taught, But, when it comes to skincare only the experts are the experts and trying to figure out things on your own can only take a toll on your skin health. So, here are all the big no-nos you should avoid when taking care of your skin.

Wearing makeup to bed

You must have read this in almost every skincare blog there ever is and that's how bad it is to wear your makeup to bed. Makeup sits on the outermost layer of the skin and when it sits there as long as the entire day and night, it starts to clog the pores. Once the pores are clogged you can face multiple different problems from skin rashes to acne. You've got to let the skin breathe and make sure to take the makeup off even when you are tired or even drunk after a party.

Long showers

Hot showers are best when you want to open up those pores and get rid of all the grime. But, prolonged showers are not the best. They open up the pores and then slowly start drying up the skin by getting rid of all the natural oils. Even if you're taking a hot shower make sure to balance the temperature out by running cool water at the end. This will tighten and close the pores before you enter the outside world.

Thinking outside not inside

The biggest mistake you do when it comes to skincare is just focused on the outside and not the insides. No matter how many fancy products and treatments you do to your skin, if you do not consume the right food, it will show on your skin. It is important to have a balanced diet filled with nutritional value and drink enough water to hydrate the skin from within. Trust us, the effects will show.

Cleaning agents to dry out oily skin

For all the people with oily skin, we’ve been told that cleansing the skin is the only way to deal with it. This myth is wrong on so many levels that it ends up taking a toll on your skin. The skin is known to produce natural oil so whenever you over-cleanse your face it will compensate for the same and produce more oil. So all your cleansing and washing will go to waste and you'll end up producing more oil. The best remedy is to use a cleanser twice a day and apply a water-based moisturiser to keep the skin healthy.

More the better

For all those who think having a 15 step skincare routine and hoarding a closet full of beauty products will help your skin, you're totally wrong. You need to let your skin breathe instead of layering products over products and instead of getting clear skin ending up with clogged pores. Less is more and you need to make sure to let your skin do the repairing. When you provide the skin with multiple products, it ends up relying on them and stops taking efforts to deal with any issues that come.

getty images

