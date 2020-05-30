What are chemical peels and how does it benefit the skin? Explained by dermatologist Dr Poorva Shah

How would you like to reverse your ageing process? With the advent of certain procedures in dermatology, it is now possible to arrest and reverse the effects of ageing that have already occurred or may occur in your later years.

They say, “Things get better with age.” Take, for instance, wine. The more aged it is, the better. But can you say the same about your skin? Ever heard of skin getting better with age? No! Because it doesn’t. You may wish for a fountain of youth to make all your age-related problems go away in a jiffy. But ageing is here to stay. But that does not mean, your skin is forever at its mercy. You can control, limit and delay the effects that ageing has on your skin.

Skin ageing becomes evident with the 3 most visible signs on your skin-: Wrinkles, Fine Lines and Pigmentation. Let us see how we can identify them on the skin.

- Wrinkles: Wrinkles are depressions in the skin’s surface. These may be coarse or fine. Coarse wrinkles are often referred to as expression lines. They appear on the forehead, outer corners of the eyes (crow’s feet) and as vertical lines on either side of the mouth (laugh lines).

- Fine Lines: Fine Lines are the earlier signs of ageing. These are most visible especially in the most expressive areas of facial movement (eyes, mouth, upper lip, etc.). Fine lines lead to wrinkle formation.

- Pigmentation: Pigmentation is the cause of skin discolouration; associated with ageing. Issues include dark spots, uneven skin tone, extreme freckles and irregular pigmentation. One can notice these signs of ageing from the age of as young as 25. Fine lines are the first to appear. Over time, the formation of wrinkles, loss of volume and elasticity become noticeable. These are associated with physiological changes such as bone loss and fat loss in the facial region.

Our skin is at the mercy of a number of factors. Extrinsic factors which are basically lifestyle-related, like sun exposure, pollution, smoking, alcohol, smoking and diet. Intrinsic factors, mainly include Genetic predispositions and Hormonal influences. Preventive measures help holistically in caring for your skin as well as body. However, they can only take you only so far in the fight against ageing.

How would you like to reverse your ageing process? With the advent of certain procedures in dermatology, it is now possible to arrest and reverse the effects of ageing that have already occurred or may occur in your later years. Whether you made unhealthy lifestyle choices for a long time or did not care for your skin enough or have intrinsic factors that are strong at play; reversing effects of ageing to a great extent is now possible due to technology advancement in dermatology. Ageing can be drastically slowed down and dramatic improvements in your skin can be made. Looking at your age can mean looking the best version of your age. All this for a better YOU and an enhanced YOU!

I’ve discussed below, certain medical-grade procedures, also known as Medical Grade Facials. Chemical peels have been around for a long time now and will continue to be so. With the advent of research and technology, numerous medical-grade procedures are now being performed by Dermatologists for the purpose of skincare, for the maintenance of skin and even to treat certain issues related to ageing skin.

CHEMICAL PEELS

Chemical peeling is a procedure that involves the application of specific acids, alone or in combination at specific concentrations in order to peel off the skin. The newly regenerated skin will have better texture, colour and plumpness.

Conditions that can be treated include :

Acne, age spots, Melasma, Uneven skin tone, Sun-damaged skin, Fine lines.

Depending on the condition, the acid and the concentration, we are able to target different depths of the skin and peeling of the skin can be achieved at a superficial, medium or deep level.

Most chemical peels involve a downtime anywhere between 1 day to a week.

There are some very light peels available only for the purpose of a mild rejuvenation that can be performed prior to an important event to give a mild glow and brightness to the skin.

The procedure is mostly a quick 5-10 minute procedure.

Some peels are left on peels that can be left on for a few hours. The procedure is well tolerated and requires no anaesthesia. Multiple sessions are required.

- Inputs by dermatologist, Dr Poorva Shah

