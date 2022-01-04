What are peptides? Here's all you need to know about the skincare ingredient & why to add them in your routine

It seems like there is a new skincare ingredient to talk about every day. Peptides have fast become popular and are best known for their anti-ageing properties while giving your skin a brilliant youthful glow.

Also known as polypeptides, peptides naturally occur on the skin and are essentially amino acids that contain proteins essential for the well-being of the skin like collagen and keratin. Peptides are responsible for your skin's texture and elasticity while also ensuring the skin is hydrated and smooth. They also sink deep into the skin and work from within rather than sitting at the top of the skin.

With age, the collagen produced by the skin decreases, making the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines more visible. This is where peptides, which are also included in multiple skincare ingredients, come into play.

Benefits of peptides:

Improves elasticity of the skin

One of the proteins made by peptides for the skin is elastin fibres. These aid in firmness and ensure the skin doesn't sag over time.

Reduced appearance of wrinkles

Peptides also produce collagen which helps in plumping the skin, therefore reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while also making the skin look much younger.

Improves the skin's barrier

The top layer of the skin which defends it against pollution, bacteria and harmful rays among many things, gets damaged over time due to over-exposure to sunlight and over-exfoliation. Peptides help in replenishing this layer and hence protect the skin.

Therefore, using a face moisturiser or serum, containing peptides can aid in skin looking much younger.

