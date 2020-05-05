What is Balmy skin? THESE are the steps to achieve the look

Balmy skin is a makeup style of achieving a healthy skin with a natural glow from within. Creating this look is very easy and you can do it at your home as well. So, follow the steps given below to get balmy skin.

Make up is valued the most when done with subtle finishing. People don’t like cakey look at all and makeup doesn’t mean there have to be tons of foundation and powder. There is also no-makeup or nude makeup look which has gone off trend. Similarly, there is a new makeup trend called balmy skin. This is all about achieving healthy skin with a beautiful glow from within.

In this look, you don’t need to apply blush or bronzer. There should be only basic skincare and makeup products used to create this look. This is also not very harmful for regular purpose and easy to do in less time. So, you don’t need to be a pro at makeup for having balmy skin. Check out the steps to create this look right below.

Steps to follow for creating balmy skin.

1- First, you need to clear your face but not with only cleanser and toner. Exfoliate your face with a mild scrub. Then moisturise the skin with a hydrating moisturiser.

2- Now, apply any pore minimising primer to prepare your skin for the makeup.

3- The prime factor of this look is to get a subtle glow from within. For this, you can apply a liquid highlighter all over the face and neck.

4- Now, it’s time to get some coverage. But don’t go for a full coverage foundation; this will ruin the concept of balmy skin. So, the best option is to blend some good CC cream on your face. If you want, you can use a concealer to hide the spots. Then you can apply some translucent powder to cover the unwanted shine on the skin.

5- Next, apply a good makeup setting spray to settle down the makeup in its place. For oily skin people, choose a spray product that is suitable for your skin type.

6- For the finishing, you can have a bold lip with a naked eye. But don’t apply any blush or bronzer.

