What is Gua Sha and why is the beauty industry OBSESSED with this Chinese tool?

Beauty tools are getting increasingly popular in the skincare industry and Gua Sha is the latest obsession. Check out how it benefits the skin.

A practice popular in China and Southeast Asia, Gua Sha is one of the most ancient ways of massaging the skin. It translates to ‘scraping the pain away,’ which in turn increases the blood flow making it one of the most popular beauty tools right now. Gua Sha is a flat stone that is rigorously used in detoxifying the skin and a relaxing ritual for the face and neck. The crystal stones help in increasing the lymphatic flow and hence reduces puffing while the gentle stores help in lifting the skin.

Here are the benefits of using Gua Sha for the skin:

Relaxing

Crystals are used for healing across the world and these flat crystal stone do live up to the same hype. Massaging the skin with a Gua Sha right before bed makes you feel calm and relaxed. It also puts you to ease. Remember how relaxed you feel after a facial? You can feel the same after using it on your face for a few minutes.

Anti-ageing

When done right, it induces lymphatic drainage and lifts the skin to make it look smooth and plump. In turn, this reduces the signs of ageing by tightening and shaping your face muscles. For people who feel that their face has started to sag, you should definitely give Gua Sha a try. Your face will feel plumped, youthful and lively in just a few days.

Glowing skin

Any kind of massage helps in increasing the blood flow so when you use Gua Sha it will slowly drain the toxins and oxygenate your skin cells. With regular use, you will see that your skin automatically starts to glow by decongesting your skin cells and reducing inflammation.

Credits :getty images

