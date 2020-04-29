What is a herbal bath? Here’s everything you need to know from its benefits to ingredients

Herbal bath is a soothing bath to calm down and relieve stress in the comfort of our homes. It is a luxurious spa-like experience and here are all the benefits and recipes you should know of.

Baths are one of our favourite things. Just soaking yourself in hot water calm the nerves down while also rekindling the metabolism. Now, taking this to the next level is a new concept call herbal baths. Now, this not technically new, but it is definitely getting a lot of momentum recently when it comes to popularity.

So, considering that we’re all either bored or stressed or even overthinking the whole pandemic situations and our role in everything, herbal baths are a great way to calm that nerve down. Now, as the name suggests, an herbal bath is a way to infuse your hot bath with herbs that are known to de-stress. Not just herbs, but a herbal bath is infused with essential oils and flowers that soothe the muscles, softens skin, improves circulation and combats any infection.

Now, this bath can be a combination of herbs that you like and know suits you. You can make use of any following ingredients:

1. Chamomile:

It’s sweet herby smell will take your stress away and considering how good chamomile tea is for stress, anxiety and insomnia, this one does not come by as a surprise.

2. Eucalyptus:

Also, known as Nilgiri in Hindi, this essential oil is best for days when you feel low. It is best to get rid of any congestion in the lungs and clears off any flu-like symptoms, cold or allergies.

3. Basil:

Holy basil is tulsi in Hindi which is a great herb for a stimulating and energizing bath. Combining it with any leftover orange peel will make you feel refreshed.

4. Lavender:

Lavender is one of the best herbs to combat insomnia. Now, to do that, it relaxes the body which in turn reduces stress. Lavender can work as a supporting ingredient for any other herbs.

These were some examples of the herbs that you can use. However, depending on what herb is available to you, you can change the combinations.

How to draw a herbal bath?

- Just fill up your tub with hot water. You can mix in your usual bath salts to create an all-round bath experience.

- Now, you can either throw in your herbs directly into the bathwater or fill them in a small cloth bag and infuse it in the water. This can prevent the herbs from sticking to the body.

- If you are not a fan of putting herbs in directly, you can also steep a herbal tea so that the goodness of the herbs is infused in the tea. Pour the tea into your hot bath water and let the magic begin.

We’re definitely going off to try this new bath technique and cannot wait to make the most of our time by relaxing in soothing fragrances and hot water.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

