What is J Beauty? A well versed simple Japanese skincare routine in 5 easy steps

J-beauty endorses a minimalistic skincare approach and encourages to not burden your face with layers of products. Some of the fundamentals include prioristing healthy skin over flawless skin. Japanese promote the idea that each one of us is ‘perfectly imperfect’. Contrat to the 10-step K-beauty routine, J-beauty is a simplified 5-step routine.

Step 1: Oil-Based Cleanser

Cleansing is the most important step you need to focus on. You need to begin by rinsing off makeup and excessive sebum with an oil-based cleanser that is massaged gently into the skin and washed off with lukewarm water.

Garnier Skin Naturals, Micellar Oil-Infused Cleansing Water

This non-greasy, non-sticky cleanser works as a great make-up remover and cleanser for heavy and water-proof make-up. It removes dust, dirt and make-up from your skin and requires no rubbing. It is enriched with argan oil that nourishes the skin and cleansing molecules called Micelles that attract make-up and other impurities, lifting them away from your pores  just like a magnet.

Price: Rs.148

Step 2: Foam Cleanser

Next comes a water-based foaming cleanser to further deep clean and lift impurities, sweat and residual pollution from the skin. In Japan, “Awa Sengan” which literally means washing with bubbles or foam is the standard washing method. They believe that friction is your skin’s worst enemy.

Dot & Key Deep Pore Clean Milky Foam Cleanser

Enriched with Lactic, Tartaric and Malic acid, this face wash will provide deep pore cleansing action, thus removing dead skin cells, dirt and grime to unclog pores. It also contains seaweed and lotus flower extract that further improves the skin’s barrier by reducing skin irritation. The orange and lemon extract gently removes daily makeup, sunscreen and sebum by forming a soft cloud-like foam without any drying effect owing to sulphate free cleansing molecules.

Price: Rs.355

Step 3: Essence Toner

If K-beauty strives for “Glass Skin”, J-beauty strives for “Mochi Skin”. In Japanese, “Mochi Hada” means soft and plump skin like mochi. In order to achieve Mochi Skin, you need to maintain a healthy balance of water and oil. An essence toner helps with hydration and allows all the nutrients to permeate deep inside the skin.

SNP Cicaronic Toning Essence

This essence toner is a mild, hypoallergenic, water based formula that replenishes moisture and energises tired and damaged skin to recover. It contains powerful soothing properties that aid skin irritated conditions, while hyaluronic acid deeply moisturises. The addition of high-molecular hyaluronic acid helps maintain skin moisture normally lost through evaporation.

Price: Rs.945

Step 4: Skin Emulsion

This is the key product in achieving a healthy balance of water and oil that your skin needs. Because it’s made of both water and oil, it has a lighter texture than a moisturiser or cream. Layering this emulsion after the essence toner is a must in J-beauty.

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturising Emulsion

This fast-absorbing emulsion replenishes moisture and leaves skin feeling fresh. Formulated with rice extract from rice, rice bran oil and ceramide, it brightens the skin and adds a protective barrier on the face. It deeply nourishes the skin, leaving it soft and supple throughout the day. It is weightless and non-greasy, and keeps even the most sensitive skin moisturised.

Price: Rs.767

Step 5: Moisturiser

The final step consists of a moisturiser that plumps up the skin, while locking in hydration. All the love you gave your skin will mean nothing if you don’t seal it all in.

POND’s Super Light Gel Face Moisturiser

This water-gel face moisturiser from Pond’s is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, and will deeply hydrate dry skin. It locks in the moisture for 24 hours and features a non-comedogenic formula that is oil-free, and is from a dermatologist-recommended brand. It spreads easily and instantly absorbs into the skin.

Price: Rs.209

