What is Jamsu? How does this Korean skincare hack TRANSFORM your oily skin?

This technique that Koreans swear by is known to not only make your skin matte after makeup application but also make your makeup transfer-proof! Here's how you can do it yourself!

One of the biggest struggles people with oily skin face is that when makeup is applied, it tends to look cakey. This tends to happen as the excessive oiliness ruins the base foundation and ruining it. Another common problem those with oily skin face is the transfer of product from the face to other surfaces.

The Koreans, who seem to have figured out hacks for every kind of beauty problem have also discovered a technique that solves all these problems.

Jamsu, is the Korean makeup hack that helps in making the skin matte and turning your makeup transfer-proof at the same time, ensuring a flawless look.

What does the technique entail?

As weird as it sounds, Jamsu in Korean, means 'to submerge'. This method is all about submerging your face, with foundation applied to it, in a large bowl of very cold water!

Coldwater is known to shrink pores and create a matte effect on the skin. It also enables the foundation to blend with the skin, making for a flawless base for makeup application.

How to practice the Jamsu method?

Cleanse your skin with a facial cleanse, tone and moisturise as usual.

Apply your foundation and concealer.

Dab a translucent powder all over the foundation and concealer.

Fill a large bowl with cold water. Pull your hair aside and dunk your face into the bowl for around 15 - 20 seconds, keeping your eyes closed.

Pat your skin lightly with a dry face towel.

Now that your foundation has been set in place, go ahead with the rest of your makeup like you normally do!

Once you are done with your day, don't forget to take off your makeup properly and cleanse your face well!

getty images

