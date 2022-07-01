What is a Lash Lift - Do not miss out on this latest beauty trend

Imagine waking up with fluttery eyelashes without even touching your makeup kit. Sounds exciting, right!

Lash lifts are the latest buzz in the beauty industry. Lash lifts are basically the lowkey yet impactful alternative to (overhyped) eyelash extensions. The primary feature that stands out is that the lash lifts last much longer than any other lash enhancement solution.

So if you, too, are willing to get long-lasting thick and lush lashes minus the high maintenance, a lash lift is your new best friend. Channel your inner poo, and do not miss out on this latest beauty trend. Read on!

What is a lash lift?

A lash lift treatment is a process that imitates the effect of an eye curler but in a more semi-permanent and long-lasting way. In simpler words, a lash lift curls up your lashes with the help of a chemical and makes them voluminous and gorgeous.

Some technicians also refer to lash lifts as semi-permanent all-natural eyelash perms.

In the words of Clementina Richardson (a celebrity eyelash expert), “Lash lifts curl your lashes from the base to the tip so that you can see the full length.” She is the founder of Envious Lashes in Miami and NYC.

What are the different types of lash lifts?

There are multiple types of lash lifts to choose from. Each type has its own shelf-life with a negligible difference between them. Lets us understand what separates these varying lash lifts from each other.

1. Keratin lash lift - the most popular and people's favorite lash lift

Also known as Yumi lash lift or Keratin lash infusion, this treatment adds protein to your lashes, making them smooth and soft while giving them strength.

The lash expert uses a silicon rod infused with keratin serum to curl the lashes from the base to the tip. Once the result of dramatic lashes is achieved, a pure keratin protein treatment is applied to condition the dense eyelashes.

The entire process takes approximately 50-60 minutes and stays intact for roughly six weeks (or more).

2. Perm lash lift - commonly known as a lash perm

In this treatment, the expert uses a perming salt (similar to that for hair perming) to bring out the curled finish.

Warning: Perm lash lifts usually require a chemical (perming solution) that has a high pH value. If the technician leaves the chemical on your lashes for too long, the result is slight damage to your natural lashes (maybe breakage).

That being said, the perm lash lift treatment tends to give a more dramatic and wavy effect when compared to the keratin lash lift treatment.

3. Lenght volume lift (LVL) lash lift

Lash experts use LVL treatment to get curls directly from the lash follicle root to the tip. There is no use of a keratin serum in this method. Instead, the technician uses a wand infused with a lifting balm and a volumizer and finishes with a lash tint to develop naturally wispy lashes.

The entire treatment often takes about 45-50 minutes and lasts approximately six weeks (or lesser).

4. At-home (DIY) lash lift

There are numerous lash lift DIY kits available in the market today.

However, no expert would recommend using at-home lash lift kits. The simple reason is, that your eyes need to be closed and padded for the best results of the treatment, which obviously will not be possible if you yourself are performing the treatment.

On the contrary, you may book in an expert and let them do the lash lift treatment using your desired kit in the comfort of your home.

What is a tint? How does it affect lash lift?

A lash tint is mainly a color applied to darken the lashes. A lash lift and tint is a combination that goes hand in hand to enhance your generously curvy lash lifts.

A lash tint gives the illusion of wearing mascara over your already lifted lashes oozing a striking star-like effortless makeup look!

What is the cost of a lash lift?

A lash lift treatment costs close to $100 to $150 per session. This cost primarily depends on the area or location of the salon you chose, the experience and popularity of the lash expert, the type of lash lift you decide upon, and if you are willing to opt for a lash tint afterward.

It is way cheaper than any other semi-permanent treatment and does not require frequent refilling and high maintenance.

How long do lash lifts last?

The results of a lash treatment predominantly depend on your lash growth cycle. According to the research and several testimonials, a lash lift usually lasts about six to eight weeks.

Apart from the growth cycle, how you care for and maintain your lifts determines the shelf-life of your lash lifts.

According to the last experts, you should ideally book your appointment after at least five weeks to get a refill.

Who can get a lash lift?

People who want to uplift their natural lashes without tackling the makeup mess can go for lash lift treatment.

If you want to enhance your eyelashes but are hesitant to apply lash extensions, plus the huge cost that adds to it with continuous refills, a lash lift is an ideal solution for you.

Thirdly, if you are a busy person in your life, you certainly do not have the time to sit and do makeup for hours before or after work. In this case, too, a lash lift is your utmost perfect choice.

What is the procedure for getting a lash lift?

The process of getting a lash lift treatment is relatively easy and pretty straightforward. All you need to do is have an idea of EXACTLY what result you desire, for example, a cat’s eyelash effect, extra curved eyelashes, or a subtly defined, fanned-out appeal.

Worry not if you are confused about the kind of outcome you want; you can always have a consultation call with the lash expert before you settle for a lash lift style.

Having said that, there are a few things that you should follow before and during the lash lift treatment.

Precautions and Preparations

Here is a list of things that you need to keep in mind BEFORE the lash lift treatment -

• Speak to your technician openly about your medical conditions and allergies (if any);

• Talk to your dermatologist if you have any past or scheduled surgeries;

• Thorough research of the salon and the technician;

• If you have had lash extensions before, do consult the expert before booking the appointment;

• Always go to the salon makeup-free;

• Always do a patch test before the actual procedure;

• If you wear contact lenses, make sure to remove them;

• Avoid styling your lashes at least 24 hours before your lash lift treatment;

• Avoid any makeup near your eyes and lashes (yes, even waterproof mascara or liner!) at least 24-48 hours before your lash lift treatment.

During the lash lift treatment

Though a lash lift treatment is pain-free, things get a bit awkward if you face difficulty sitting idle with your eyes closed for a minimum of 60 minutes. So here is a list of things that you can expect DURING the lash lift treatment -

• Firstly the technician will clean your lashes and the surrounding area to remove the minutest dust particles.

• Then they will stick the adhesive pads below and above your lashes to cover up the skin and secure the top and bottom lashes.

• Next, they will select a silicon form to fit your desired lash shape.

• To stick the lashes to the silicon pad, they will then use bonding glue and stick your lashes on the silicon pad with the help of their special tools (it only sounds scary; trust us).

• Then they use a lifting balm to soften the lashes so that it is ready to hold the new shape. This balm stays on the lashes for an average of 10 minutes.

• After 10 minutes, they will remove the lifting balm and use a setting/fixing lotion to set the lashes on the new shape. This process again takes roughly about 10-12 minutes.

• Once done, they will then apply the lash tint. It is not a mandatory step, but the experts recommend following a lash lift with a lash tint for a stunning result.

• Once the tint fully develops, the tech removes it and cleans the area.

• The last step includes the application of a nourishing lotion; and VOILA!!!

Is lash lift low-maintenance? What are the aftercare steps?

Yes, lash lifts are pretty low-maintenance. The crucial point is to keep them nourished and choose your makeup products wisely; for example, waterproof mascara or an oil-free liner may damage the lash lift lotion causing residues to stick to them - thus a big no!

Although your technician will ensure you are well aware of the aftercare tips, we have listed some critical points to focus on. They are as follows -

• Avoid getting your eyelash wet for at least 24-48 hours after the treatment;

• A sauna bath, steam bath, or a long shower are NO;

• Do not use makeup remover, especially around your lashes;

• Avoid sleeping with your face stuck on the pillow - sleeping sideways or on your back is the only option;

• Use serums and conditioner as your tech advises;

• Be extra careful during the initial 24 hours, post which you can continue with your regular routine but dramatic style;

• Avoid heavy makeup on your eyes;

• Do not add additional false lashes on top of the lash lifts;

• Brush them gently with a spoolie brush before going to bed;

• Moisturize them daily with light hands;

• Use a clean mascara brush to maintain those curly lash lifts.

The point is that you do not have to drastically change your makeup routine or give up on things you love when it comes to makeup. All you need to do is take slightly extra care of your charming lash lifts and enjoy the envy looks!

What are the benefits of getting a lash lift?

Apart from the alluring, thick, curvy, natural-looking eyelashes, there are a few more benefits of getting a lash lift treatment. The pros are as follows -

• The procedure is easy, simple, and painless;

• Less time-consuming;

• It requires minimum after-care;

• Goodbye makeup products!

• It requires little to no preparation;

• Noteworthy results daily!

• You can completely customize your lash lift - the shape, curl type, style type, and even the color;

• Not overly costly;

• Hassle-free upkeep.

Conclusion

A lash lift is one of the simplest ways to amplify your natural lashes. Although semi-permanent, lash lift gives the celebrity-like oomph and adds glamor without much nuisance.

Moreover, you are absolutely free from an additional makeup routine. All you have to do is wake up and bat those arresting lashes!

Also Read: BUDGET-FRIENDLY EYELASH CURLERS