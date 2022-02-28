What is microneedling and how to ace it at home?

Got acne scars, fine lines, dull and saggy skin? Well, don’t be sad, you can cure it all by microneedling. This easy process indicates your skin makes the protein and induces antibodies to heal the skin by the painless microscopic insertion of needless. They are now a trending skin hack that suits all skin types and are well recommended by dermatologists. Microneedling can be your ticket to healthy and youthful-looking skin.

What is microneedling?

Microneedling, also known as collagen induction therapy is a cosmetic procedure where tiny needles are used to prick the topmost layer of the skin that triggers the healing mechanism of the skin. The insertions made boost collagen product which cures your skin concerns from within. However, this isn’t a permanent treatment and the results last six to seven months dispensing on skin condition and lifestyle choices. Though the process is painless, slight skin irritation and inflammation can be expected after the process which will disappear itself in a day or two. Microbleedling is mostly done on the face but can also be done throughout the body from scalp to ankle though. It’s a fresh technique for skin rejuvenation.

Microneedling at home

While an appointment with a doctor for a proper microneedling session might burn a hole in your pockets, you can ace it at home with the right products and knowledge. Though the precision and safety of getting it done by a dermatologist are recommended, if you are confident enough, a microneedling pen or derma roller can do the job quite the same. Make sure you cleanse your face and use a numbing cream to reduce any skin discomfort before going for microneedling.

Here are microneedling products you need to try at home:

Microneedling pen or Derma roller

These handheld devices feature microscopic needles that cause punctures on your skin to boost blood circulation, collagen products and skin regeneration. While the efficacy of the process is totally dependent upon the penetration of the needle on the skin, most at-home microneedling devices are titanium alloy microneedles 0.5mm sharp, anything sharper is handled by professionals only to refrain from injury. Microneedling pens do come with an electric model where it works with their exclusive cartridge to apply the serum and essence. Microneedling pen is used mostly for face wrinkles, scars, stretch marks and facial lines. It can adobe used on the scalp for hair growth and improve scalp skin texture.

1. The Man Company Derma Roller for Men

Price: Rs 519

2. Derma Roller with 540 Titanium Alloy

Price: Rs 399

3. Derma Pen Auto Microneedle Cartridge

Price: Rs 2989

4. Electric Microneedling System

Price: Rs 8999

After microneedling care

Proper care has to be given to your skin post the microneedling treatment. As skin becomes more sensitive and fresh, stay away from makeup and soothe it with cooling and hydrating moisturisers and serums. Though it's a skin safe technique, micro-needling can also cause injury if done carelessly. A slight discomfort and skin irritation and redness are common as it vanishes after a few days.

5. Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set for Facial

Freshly micro-needled skin is better left untouched though you can massage your skin using a jade roller and gua sha to speed up the healing process and boost blood circulation. The gentle massage will soothe your skin and reduce its tiredness.

Price: Rs 1895

6. Hydrating Moisturiser

This cooling moisturiser enables your skin to feel hydrated and soft. Supple and plum skin is happy skin and moisturisers will make sure that you don’t feel skin drying out, itchiness or inflammations post derma rolling.

Price: Rs 285

7. Sunscreen Serum

Your skin is prone to sun damage in the beginning few days after microneedling. Using a soothing sunscreen, no matter what the season, will balance the pH of your skin and even out skin tone. A good and effective sunscreen protects your skin cells and keeps your skin looking younger, hydrated and glowing.

Price: Rs 449

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

