What is oil cleansing and how is it a MIRACULOUS way to get rid of acne and unclog pores?

When one talks about cleansing, the first thing that comes to mind is a clean face that has just gotten rid of all the excess oil and dirt. But according to Koreans, using oil on your face not only cleans your face but also extracts the dirt and dissolves all the sebum. The basic idea behind this is that water-based cleansers can only get rid of all the dirt on the upper layer of the skin but oils can get rid of pesky makeup, excess sebum, pollutants and dead skin cells. Based on the oils you are choosing, it can also have healing properties while also boosts skin health.

How to do an oil cleanse?

Based on your skin type, choose an oil that works best for you. Olive oil is a great choice for dry skin while jojoba and castor oil work well for acne prone skin.

1. Take ½ teaspoon of oil on your hands and apply it all over your clean face.

2. Gently massage the oil in circular motions. Don’t not use harsh motions or apply excessive pressure.

3. Keep on adding a few drops of oil if you think your skin is getting excessively dry.

4. Massage until you find black dirt pockets getting sucked out of your pores. As nasty as it looks, your skin is getting rid of all the dirt and grime from under the layers.

5. Once you think your skin starts to feel clean (probably after 7-10 minutes of massaging) wash your face with lukewarm water and mild face wash.

6. Pat it dry and apply a moisturiser.

Points to remember:

- When you try a new skincare method, purging is common. It means your skin is reacting to the method and getting rid of all the toxins.

- Your skin will feel hydrated, soft and supple, almost like a baby.

-. Make sure to pick an oil that works best for your skin type. This is a very important step to consider before oil cleansing.

- A mild sensation is common during and after oil cleansing but if you think it is unbearable, stop it.

- Make sure to do a patch test and consult your dermatologist before trying the method.

