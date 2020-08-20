What is Shea butter? Why do you need this miracle ingredient in your skincare routine?

Popular among the skincare fraternity, Shea Butter is a must-have in everyone’s wardrobe and we have enough reasons to prove it.

For the ones who’ve heard about shea butter, you know how great it is for the skin, but do you know about teh benefits it provides? For the unversed, shea butter is the fat extracted from the Shea tree which is native in West Africa. It melts as soon as it touches the body and helps in moisturising the skin. It is easy to spread and is used in quite a lot of beauty products.

Suitable for all skin types

Low in proteins, shea butter does not trigger a lot of allergies making it suitable for all skin types. It also does not clog pores making it one of teh best moisturisers for oily skin.

Moisturises the skin, duh!

The fatty acids moisturise the skin without clogging the pores. It also soothes and conditions the skin making it soft and supple. One added benefit of using shea butter is that it rapidly seeps into the skin and deals with dryness.

It’s anti-fungal and anti-bacterial

Because of these properties, it does not promote acne and pimples. Adding to it, it also deals with any fungal infections.

Promotes cell regeneration

While dealing with dead skin cells, the vitamins A, E and F present in shea butter helps the damaged cells to grow in turn also working in reducing the signs of ageing.

Helps reduce wrinkles

Shea butter boosts collagen which is why it works wonders in reducing wrinkles and fine lines. It can also benefit in getting rid of the environmental stress caused on the skin.

Reduces scars and stretchmarks

It is known that shea butter may reduce the production of scar tissue making is one of the best remedies to deal with stretch marks. It may help heal your skin and reduce any visible scar tissue.

Shea butter can be used directly on the skin as an overnight moisturiser. If you do not have access to shea butter, you can always look for natural products infused with shea butter!

