What is skin fasting, how will this new skincare trend give you FLAWLESS skin?

As the new skincare trend suggests, you need to ditch all your expensive products and let your skin naturally do its magic. Find out more.

Are you one of those people with a 10 step skincare routine with Korean home remedies to back it up with. Well, let us tell you that you are not alone. For years now, our brains have been programmed with one fact - the more the better. But now, people are realising that expensive products and extensive routines are not the answer to achieve clear, glowing skin.

When it comes to skincare, you need to understand your skin and let it have its moment. Now, if you have a skincare routine that works for you, great! But, if you are always struggling with finding the right products and wondering why nothing ever works for you, you're in for a treat!

Skin fasting is a new beauty and skincare trend that is getting immensely popular in the last few months. All it requires is that you literally do nothing when it comes to skincare. Leave all your routines behind and lock up all your products.

Our skin functions on a basic principle, if you apply too much product on your face, it starts to adjust with the external nutrients and goes on auto-pilot. It gradually decreased the work that it puts in and let's the expensive creams and masks take over. Now, when you do not give the skin anything, it goes into a whole reboot and starts to compensate for everything that is not supplied topically. It produces natural oils to keep the skin moisturised and also takes over to deal with all the other processes.

Skin fasting is great for people with acne as you literally do not have any product to mess up with your existing issues. If you want to take a skin fast, just gradually start eliminating products from your routine and let the skin work it's magic naturally.

