What is ‘Slugging’ skin care and why is it a dream come true for people with dry skin

What is slugging?

Slugging is an intense form of moisturising that uses Vaseline or petroleum jelly to help lock in hydration from your nightly skin-care routine. To help combat dry winter skin, there are only three words: moisturise, moisturise, moisturise. Slugging has been a technique recommended by dermats for years to treat conditions such as eczema. It consists of applying Vaseline petroleum jelly as an occlusive moisturiser to hydrate the skin and seal in moisture and your skincare products overnight, and then washing it off with a gentle cleanser the next day.

How is it different from normal skincare?

You go through your nightly skin-care routine as usual and then seal everything in with Vaseline. The thinking is that during the dry winter months (or year-round, if you have thirsty skin), you want to lock in as much moisture as possible. So while your current routine may be hydrating, topping it with a jelly creates a barrier that traps in moisture and helps the formulas sink in even more.

Benefits of slugging

Slugging also helps soothe irritated patches and works wonders for people with sensitive skin. It is a great skin-care technique in the wintertime and especially good for those with dry or sensitive skin. Petroleum jelly is an occlusive that is not only amazing at soothing irritated skin and promoting wound healing, but it can act as a protective barrier for the skin.

Slugging process:

- Wash your face with a gentle cleanser

- Apply a hydrating or retinol serum

- Apply a moisturising cream

- Finish with a thin layer of petroleum jelly

Who should not practice slugging?

Slugging skincare should not be performed by people with oily or acne prone skin. While Vaseline petroleum jelly is non comedogenic, it is not recommended to apply to the entire face if you are acne-prone or very oily skin as it may clog pores.

