What is a smoothing conditioner? Here is what you need to know

What is a smoothing conditioner? A smoothing conditioner is a conditioner infused with extra conditioning agents that your lifeless hair needs. Dry and frizzy hair usually needs a smoothing conditioner. However, women possessing straight hair take due advantages of the active ingredients to smoothen as well as straighten their hair in a jiffy. Instead of teetering between healthy and moisturised hair, with the best smoothing conditioner you can indulge into both. There are multiple conditioners for dry hair by vegan hair care brands that deliver what they claim. Also, women cannot resist buying hair conditioners for attaining silkiest hair.

Reasons to use smoothing conditioner

1. They offer intense nourishment to your hair.

2. It gently detangles your hair and prevents hair breakage.

3. It offers utmost strength to enhance the natural keratin structure of your hair.

4. A smoothing conditioner will leave your hair silky and soft.

We have handpicked the best smoothing conditioners for yourself. These smoothing conditioners will tame your frizzy hair and add an additional style to your dull hair. Get ready to transform your hair from frizzy to fabulous.

1. Garnier Fructis Hair Food - Smoothing Macadamia Conditioner

This smoothing conditioner is ideal for unruly hair who have become lifeless. It is enriched with macadamia nut seed oil extracts. It deeply nourishes wild and unruly hair making it soft and easy to manage.

Price: Rs. 538

Deal: Rs. 549

2. Rusk Keratin Care Smoothing Conditioner

This Rusk Keratin Care Smoothing Conditioner will keep your hair smooth and shiny and provide long lasting protection during thermal styling.It is one of the best smoothing conditioners for chemically treated and coloured hair. If you have undergone a keratin treatment, this is the best conditioner that would lock your hair’s natural moisture.

Price: Rs. 1675

Deal: Rs.1350

3. Moroccanoil Smoothing Conditioner

This Moroccanoil Smoothing Conditioner is a nourishing and gently detangling conditioner. It smooths and tames unruly hair while fighting frizz and increasing softness, shine and manageability. It also contains ultra-rich argan butter for a glossy, frizz-free finish.

Price: Rs. 2160

4. Beatitude Essentials Lemon & Orange Fruit Extract Hair Smoothening Conditioner

This smoothing conditioner is free from sulfates, parabens, silicone and different harmful chemicals. It contains coconut oil that helps to add lustrous shine and softness to hair. IT promotes hair growth. It is a powerful hair conditioner for dry and broken hair that boosts follicle health.

Price: Rs. 504

Deal: Rs. 450

5. Matrix Opti Care Smooth Straight Professional Conditioner

This professional conditioner has an ultra smooth texture. It intensely moisturises your hair with shea butter. It helps you to attain smooth and straight hair for upto 72 washes. It is one of the best innovations that suits every hair type.

Price: Rs. 500

6. L'Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil Smooth Conditioner

This extraordinary oil smooth conditioner is rich in essential oils that your hair needs the most. This conditioner detangles every hair strand to prevent breakage and reduce split ends and give you salon-like smoothness. This smoothing conditioner deeply nourishes your hair.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 949

7. TRESemme Pro Collection Keratin Smooth Conditioner

TRESemme Pro Collection Keratin Smooth Conditioner helps to control frizzy hair without making your hair look dull. This conditioner is formulated with keratin and marula oil. It detangles your hair and makes it straight and smooth.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 830

When it comes to your hair, you ought to choose distinctive superfoods for your hair wisely. Make sure that you don't miss any vital nutrients to quench the thirst of your dull hair.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

