What is squalane and how does it slow down the signs of ageing in your skin?

Ever imagined what happens to your skin without enough moisturisation? Nobody wants to flaunt a face that’s droughted. The natural oils in our skin work as a built-in system to keep the skin moisturised and nourished but with age, the system weakens making the skin look less plump and firm. In certain skin types, the body doesn't produce enough moisture to keep the skin hydrated which is why we lean on external moisturisers. Just like how important water is to our body, moisturisers are vital for skin health. Squalene (with an e) is a lipid produced naturally by your own skin cells that work to keep the skin moisturised. As its production drops low from the late 20s, signs of ageing start to show up on your skin. Here is where squalane(with an a) comes to play.

What is squalane?

Squalane is nothing but hydrogenated squalene. Squalene is not only present in humans but is harvested in olives, rice bran, and sugarcane too. It's also found in shark livers. Since squalene is too unstable to be used in skincare products, it's converted from unsaturated to a saturated oil and is used as squalane which is extremely beneficial for skin and hair. The hydrogenation of animal or plant-derived squalene to squalane improves its skin-friendliness and shelf life.

What does squalane do for skin?

Squalane oil benefits the skin in several ways. It improves the textures, works as a strong moisturiser and minimises the pore size thereby ceasing all signs of ageing. Squalane is also infused in different skin care products like moisturisers, under-eye cream, face washes as it boosts hydration and makes skin look youthful and energetic. It also fights skin damage and free radicals. One of the most commonly asked questions is does squalane clog pores and cause acne? Since it is non-comedogenic, it doesn't clog pores or cause breakouts; rather it penetrates pores and improves skin at the cellular level. Squalane is absolutely suitable for all skin types and has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce redness and swelling making it a must-have ingredient in your skincare routine.

Here are 7 squalane infused products for your skin:

We have cemented enough reasons why squalane is important for your skin’s health and how it reduces signs of ageing by providing intense moisturisation to the skin. Now is the time to check out some skincare products that impart the benefits of squalane to your skin.

1. Pilgrim Squalane Oil for Face

Homegrown vegan skincare brand Pilgrim’s new range of products has squalane as its vital ingredient. Their lightweight plant-derived squalane oil locks in moisture and hydrates the skin without leaving a greasy residue. It has anti-ageing properties that soothe the skin and makes it supple and luminous.

Price: Rs 499



2. Dermatouch Squalane Oil

Derived from olives, this lightweight formula boosts hydration, making the skin look plumper and healthier. The antioxidants present in this squalane oil make sure to slow down the process of skin ageing and decrease the surface, volume, and depth of skin deformation.

Price: Rs 729



3. Squalane Moisturiser for Dry Skin

Being an excellent moisturising agent, you can trust squalane infused moisturisers to get rid of dry and flaky skin. The mix of squalene and dimethicone in this product provides a layer of primer on your skin, giving you a radiating glow and happier looking skin.

Price: Rs 899



4. Minimalist Squalane Face Oil

Minimalist is an Indian clean-beauty brand that has a loyal consumer base for its quality products. Their squalane oil restores suppleness and elasticity of the skin by preventing transepidermal water loss and restoration of the skin barrier function. One of the best squalane oil that you must try out!

Price: Rs 699



5. Squalane Oil-Free Face Moisturiser

Infused with squalane and zinc, this moisturiser from Derma Co is formulated to condition the skin with a sufficient amount of hydration. It will not clog pores and is something you must add to your daily skincare routine to win healthy and glowing skin. The presence of zinc in the moisturiser prevents acne by regulating the activity of oil glands.

Price: Rs 313



6. Squalane Moisturiser with Vitamin C

If you are looking for the perfect solution for ageing and dry skin, Pilgrim’s plant-derived squalane moisturiser can be your pick. Infused with Vitamin C and niacinamide, the fast-absorbing blend assures a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also reverses signs of ageing and addresses pigmentation issues.

Price: Rs 517



7. Sugarcane & Squalane Oil for Face

As squalane oil is clinically proven to improve the moisture balance, this oil with squalane and sugarcane promises to slough away uneven texture to assure a truly luxurious experience from beginning to end. It works to protect the skin, give it a natural plump, and brighten the skin tone over time.

Price: Rs 855



In this article, we have run you through what is squalane, how it benefits the skin and why you must add it to your daily skincare. When choosing squalane skincare products, make sure to pick the ones that are plant-based as squalane derived from shark liver is unethical and not a sustainable practice. Let’s support sustainable beauty brands and indulge in clean beauty practices.

