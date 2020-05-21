What is Ubtan? THIS is how the Indian home remedy helps you to achieve glowing skin

We’ve all been blessed with generations of natural home remedies that have been passed down by our grandmothers, Ubtan is one such thing we all should learn n about to get flawless skin.

We’ve all learnt about random home remedies from our grandmothers while growing up. From ‘just put rose water all over’ to ‘hot oil champi’ always works, we all have our versions of home remedies passed down. Personally, I’ve always hated hair oil massages as a child, but as you grow up, you see for yourself how much they work wonders.

The same way, we have Ubtan. Now, if you know, you know all the benefits of it and what it does to your skin. But, if you are unaware as to what Ubtan really is, we’re here to your rescue.

Ubtan is an age-old face mask made with natural and ayurvedic ingredients to give you the skin of your dreams. It gives you flawless and glowing skin and has been used as a beauty treatment for to-be brides for ages now. Every part of India has a different Ubtan recipe. Filled with the goodness of herbs, spices, pulses and even nuts, the natural face pack recipe can even be tweaked according to your skin type and problems.

The best part about using Ubtan for skincare is the fact that it does not empty your pockets instead gives you glowing skin from ingredients that could be found right in your kitchen cabinets.

How to make Ubtan?

Essentially, ubtan can be made with turmeric, gram flour (besan), sandalwood (chandan), rose water and milk. The goodness of all the natural ingredients helps in getting glowing skin, reducing tan, delaying ageing signs and in some cases, reducing facial hair.

Now, if you are feeling a bit more experimental you can also use the following ingredients to give your ubtan an ayurvedic twist.

- Neem: Works great for people with acne-prone and oily skin.

- Almond: For gently exfoliating the skin with its powder gives you a clear palette. You can also soak the almonds overnight and blend it with the raw milk to get all the essential benefits in the Ubtan.

- Yoghurt: Also known as Curd or Dahi, it is a great natural moisturiser.

- Wheat Flour: Protects against sun damage and helps in dealing with skin elasticity.

We’re off to give our skin a much needed ‘care’ session!

