Wheat Germ Oil : An incredible blessing for damaged and dehydrated hair

Life feels unpredictable and there goes the pandemic that's as horrible as things get. People are back at home working for hours and when meetings are scheduled with no option of keeping cameras switched off, the least we can all try and do is look presentable. This goes beyond your outfits. To look at the part, your hair needs to agree as well. Makeup needn't really hold a chance but we can use some lip balm and a moisturiser to keep your skin looking healthy.

Let's hop to the question, what are you going to do to your hair? Some of us run for a quick hair wash, reach to hairbrush straighteners or simply leave our hair in its natural form. For the ones who choose the former, we guess you're ensuring that heat isn't the only thing your hair gets to taste. It needs more than a kick of moisturisation and that's when an ingredient as marvellous as 'Wheat Germ Oil' can have your back. Derived from wheat kernel, soaking your tresses with this oil helps to reduce and control the damage that can be caused due to excessive bleach, styling tools, or daily mental stress. The fatty acids and vitamins in this oil work to bring a stop to these one champi at a time.

Vitamin E and linoleic acid, you'll never forget these two agents that make this oil the king of all oils. These together aid in enhancing the moisture content, fighting hair loss, and conditioning your hair deeply. This with time will bless you will silky soft and pretty hair. If hair fall seems like an everyday drama, the vitamin B infused in this oil improves circulation which is vital for hair growth.

