Why coconut oil is so beneficial for our skin and hair explains Nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal

Coconut oil has been used for ages for different purposes in India. So, Arooshi Aggarwal, the nutritionist and founder of Arooshi’s Nutrylife, shares why this oil is so beneficial for both skin and hair.

Coconut oil has been used in India since ancient times. This marvel oil is a one-stop solution to many concerns related to health, nutrition or beauty. This oil has gained a lot of popularity recently because of its touted health benefits. People these days are using coconut oil for almost everything, from smoothies to bullet coffee, from oil pulling to cosmetic and what not. Coconut oil is a plant-based vegan form of oil which is made by pressing the fat from the white meat (fruit part) inside the matured coconuts. About 84 percent of its calories come from saturated fat. Also, coconut oil contains 50 percent of lauric acid, which makes the oil more hydrating and anti-microbial.

Coconut oil has many uses that has nothing to do with eating and is widely used for its cosmetic purposes. Various studies show that coconut oil may improve and repair the skin barrier function with its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. It is also known to fight all the signs of skin ageing. Not only coconut oil makes an effective natural moisturiser and make-up remover. It can also cure sunburns and lighten the scars.

Arooshi Aggarwal, the Nutritionist and Founder of Arooshi’s Nutrylife, discusses some DIY coconut oil tricks for different purposes:

Coconut oil for hair

Provides deep condition and tames the frizz- Coconut oil is a great hair conditioner. That is why it is used in many hair conditioner products both commercially and cosmetically as it can easily penetrate the strands and provides deep conditioning. The weekly application of coconut oil can prevent protein loss from hair (keratin). Therefore, it is a great source to provide deep hair nourishment. You can also straightaway use coconut oil as a frizz-fighting serum post hair wash.

Adds that extra shine- The application of a small amount of organic virgin coconut oil onto the ends of the hair will add a natural shine. Remember to apply the oil cautiously without making your hair look greasier.

Minimises dandruff- Coconut oil can help lower the levels of yeast on the hair scalp that causes inflammation, flaking and scalp irritation associated with dandruff. Try minimising the problem with ultra-moisturisation of hair by massaging with coconut oil weekly.

Prevents hair loss and hair thinning- As coconut oil is a great source of vitamin E and fatty acids, so it prevents hair loss and hair thinning. It also prevents premature greying of hair.

DIY Coconut Hair Mask

Coconut oil and aloe vera hair mask- This mask is a great food for hair. All you have to do is to take coconut oil for the hair length and add 1-2 tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel to the warm oil. Massage it gently, and wash after 30-45 minutes with a mild shampoo. Your hair will be lustrous like never before.

Coconut oil for skin

Coconut oil is a blessing for the skin as well. It has the potentiality of treating many skin allergies: For a clear and nourished skin- As now we know that coconut oil has natural antibacterial, antifungal and moisturizing properties (also rich in Vitamin E), it can be used as a night moisturizer to get clean and clear skin without any harsh chemicals to the skin. Can be used as an eye cream- If you struggle from under eye issues like dark circles, puffy-baggy under eye, dehydrated under eyes or under eye wrinkles, then coconut oil is the one solution for all these problems. This pocket friendly solution will not only be kind to your wallets but is also kind to your skin. (Secret tip – if you want fancy thick eyebrows and lashes, just massage the brows and lashes very gently with a drop of coconut oil daily before going to bed.) Cure many skin allergies- Coconut is known for both healing and curing many skin allergies like, eczema, psoriasis (which is an autoimmune disorder) etc. for its high levels of linoleic acid. DIY Mask For skin Take 1-2 teaspoon of coconut oil and add 1 teaspoon of manuka honey or normal honey to it. Apply it on a dry face and rinse the face post 15 minutes of the application. You will get a naturally glowing and radiant skin instantly. Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how to take care of your skin when in your ‘30s explains dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth

