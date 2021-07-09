Why exfoliation is SUPER important and how to do it to achieve soft skin

You think you are doing everything for your skin – but if you aren’t exfoliating, your skin isn’t as healthy as it could be!

Acne, blackheads, dull complexions and uneven skin tones – these are super annoying issues, aren’t they? Do you think have the best skincare products in your closet, and these still keep popping up and you do not have the slightest idea why? You might be skipping an essential step in your skincare routine – exfoliation! Here’s the thing about exfoliation -it always leaves your skin feeling refreshed and it almost feels like a reset for your natural, glowing complexion. How is that happening?

What is exfoliation?

Exfoliation refers to abrasive mechanical movements and products or chemicals to that gently scrub away at the surface of your skin. Even though this is very gently abrasive, it should still not be done too often or too vigorously, else it could cause your skin to be irritated or inflamed. Everyone says that this process removes dead skin cells and helps keeps dry skin conditions at bay. What if someone does not have dry skin though, is exfoliating still important? The answer is yes!

What are the benefits of exfoliating?

One of the main benefits is undoubtedly removal of dead skin cells to reveal your even toned and glowing complexion in its natural state. However, the benefits go far beyond it too!

1. It unclogs the pores. Sweeping away dry skin, debris, oils and the like effectively clears your pores and prevent them from clogging and forming blackheads, whiteheads and acne breakouts.

2. It helps other skincare products seep in deeper into your skin. When your pores are clear, the skin is much more receptive to nourishing products like moisturisers and serums, thus keeping your skin soft and supple!

3. It can even skin tones. People with acne scars, hyperpigmentation and rough textured skin can make significant improvements by exfoliating regularly. It breaks down and removes dead skin, which helps to smoothen overall texture.

4. It boosts blood circulation and encourages lymphatic drainage. Remember our article about the benefits of lymphatic massage? Exfoliation can help with that too! The gently abrasive products and tools are sort of massaging your skin, improving blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, making you glow from within.

5. It stimulates collagen synthesis. Collagen is like the main building block of our skin that keeps it from sagging. Exfoliation boosting its synthesis means that you can prevent early signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles, and keep your skin looking plump and youthful for longer!

Here are some products you should check out to effectively and safely exfoliate your face and body!

