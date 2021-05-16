Why is fermented rice water a must for your hair? An expert reveals its benefits

Natural remedies to hair care problems have always been preferred over any cosmetic products for ages.

This explains why rice water is still very popular. Japanese and Southeast Asian masses have been using Fermented Rice Water as a hair treatment for centuries. But does Fermented rice water have any scientifically proven beauty benefits? Rice water can be used for different body parts, including the face, skin, and hair, as it is known to have amazing results. Rice is a staple in most Asian households, especially in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea; thus, people started fermented rice water for various other purposes as well, including skincare and hair care.

The Yao women of China were the first to use rice water as a facial cleanser and hair rinse more than a thousand years ago; this magical ingredient has now evolved to become an essential part of everyone's daily skincare routine.

Which is better? Fermented rice water or plain rice water?

Fermented Rice Water is claimed to have more antioxidants than Plain Rice Water. According to a study conducted in 2012, fermented substances have a higher amount of antioxidants. Antioxidants may combat hair and skin cell damage, which is why they are typical ingredients in beauty products.

Fermented rice water and its benefits

From improving and toning your skin to treating skin conditions like dryness and flakiness, fermented rice water can even work wonders on your hair by repairing damaged strands as well as strengthening them.

One can simply use fermented rice water on their face, both as a cleanser and toner, for your basic skincare routine.

Similarly, for haircare rice water works like magic, especially on split ends, damaged roots, and thin, brittle strands. It strengthens your hair, makes them healthy, long, smooth, and shiny.

With all these advantages, it's no surprise that fermented rice water is becoming increasingly popular.

Just like your skin requires a CTM (Cleanse, Tone, Moisturize) routine, your hair requires an OCN (Oil, Cleanse, Nourish) routine, which can be followed by using a hair mask once a week. This makes your hair healthy, shiny, smooth, and lustrous.

Why not DIY fermented rice water for skin and hair care

You might be having this question in mind. Well, you can make it at home, but it's neither convenient nor feasible to store or use for a longer time - Making it daily can be quite time-consuming and messy.

Since fermentation takes a day or more to complete, preparing it normally takes time, and the result is usually rice water with a foul smell. In addition to this, DIY Rice Water doesn't last long, with its nutrients quickly losing value when kept outside. Home-made rice water also causes flaky buildup on the scalp if not used in the proper formula. Hence, a Rice Water hair product is the need of the hour.

However, despite the excitement surrounding the efficacy of rice water, only very few brands are available in the market.

About the author: Stuti Kothari is the co-founder of Wishcare.

