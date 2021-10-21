Why a good night's sleep is IMPORTANT for your skin and beauty

We have all heard about beauty sleep but it's disheartening to see that very few stress the importance of it. Even researchers have found that a minimum of eight hours of sleep is helpful for several reasons. But for you ladies out there, if you are ignoring your health and wellness for the sake of your job, you might need to rethink your actions. Because you know as they say, "Time and Tide waits for none".

If you are getting only 6 hours of sleep, it's bound to affect your appearance. No wonder you will end up with dark circles, wrinkles, swollen eyelids or bloodshot eyes. If your bedtime routine comprises of going through your phone for hours before going to sleep, it can also affect your beauty because blue light has been deemed as not only bad for our eyes but for our health as well. Thus here are a few reasons why you should sleep soundly every night.

Glowing Skin

When we sleep, our body boosts its blood flow and tends to heal itself from within. New cell formation takes place that cleanses the blood giving you a healthier and brighter skin.

Stronger Hair

Proper sleep accounts for better, thicker and stronger hair. Since sleep impacts our hormones and improves protein synthesis in our body, it results in a better quality for the hair.

Fewer wrinkles

Since collagen is produced that is a vital factor for ensuring the elasticity of the skin, it is important that we should be well-rested. Getting a minimum of 8 hours of sleep can remove fine lines and make your skin more youthful.

Brighter eyes

If we don't sleep properly, we are bound to get puffy eyes. But with a full night's sleep and keeping our head rested over a pillow can lessen the puffiness.

Fewer dark circles

If you don't want to hide under layers and layers then a beauty sleep is the answer. Due to lack of sleep, the fluid beneath our eyes lingers for a longer time giving a darker under-eye appearance.

Keeps your weight in check

If you are not hitting the gym anytime soon, a better alternative would be to get a good sleep. How you might ask? Because if you don't have the time or energy to work out in your busy schedule, sleep will keep your weight in check.

