THIS is why your hair colour is fading too soon

When you invest so much in colouring your hair, it's important to ensure that it lasts long too and if it is fading too soon then you need to find out why that's happening.

Many a time we want to make a nice new change in our look and the best way to do it to colour the mane. We've all experimented with hair colours. From a subtle brown to blonde to blue or pink, we've played with numerous shades of hair dyes. But getting your hair coloured costs you a lot of money and time and even after all the efforts, if it just bleeds out too soon it can be very heartbreaking. It is devastating to see your hair colour fading faster than it really should. And then there's the problem of putting up with the dirty blonde or orange-brown shade that we're left with and colouring your hair again can be far too damaging. This could be due to the little reasons that you're ignoring about your hair and the haircare mistakes that you're making. Coloured hair needs to be treated differently and it's essential to know when you're making mistakes that can cause your hair colour to fade sooner.

Here are some reasons why your hair colour is fading faster.

1. If you wash your hair too often, it could be the main reason why your hair colour is fading faster. Ideally, you should wash your hair once in two or three days depending on how much dirt and pollution they come in contact with. Try to use a dry shampoo and avoid washing your hair too often.

2. It's important to use the right shampoo and conditioner on your coloured hair. When you colour your hair it goes through a lot of damage and needs extra care and shampoo and conditioner meant for colour treated hair is just what it needs.

3. The harsh ultraviolet rays of the sun can also damage your hair and make the colour fade faster. It's essential to protect your hair from the sun like you protect your skin. If you don't find any sunscreen for your hair cover them with a hat or a scarf to prevent your colour from fading.

4. Your hair needs to remain moisturised and hydrated. It needs nourishment and we often ignore the needs of our hair. Nourish and hydrate your hair with a good hydrating hair mask at least once a week.

Credits :pinkvilla

