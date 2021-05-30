Wing it like the celebs with THESE Colourful Eyeliners

When is it appropriate to include vibrant moments in your makeup trials? Always. Have yourself a fun time with colourful designs.

Sometimes all you need on a not-so-happy day is a riot of colours to cheer you up. Right? Here’s the best time for you to create artsy patterns on your eyes. Yes, we’re referring to eyeliners that can never fail to light up your face. Eyeliners are always up there and have been thriving in every makeup artist’s beauty lexicon for years now. The reason behind eyeliners being creeping up on your Instagram is due to the tweaks and upgrades that are constantly being added to this charming eye makeup technique.

If you’re all about more-is-the-best, you know colourful eyeliners are meant for you. Best bit? You don’t need the pros to work the trick for you. With practice and patience, you can recreate any look in 1-2-3. Below is the eyeliner edit we’ve picked from celebs who’ve perfected it so darn good. Check it out and replicate these colourful ones.

Her pictures are worth a zoom and a screenshot because there is no fashion or a beauty look she can’t pull off. Here’s a throwback to when Lily Collins rocked the cat-eye eyeliner outlined with a white eyeliner and filled in with a light cyan matte eyeshadow.

Blue so fine, makes us want to steal the hue. looked divine in a sea blue eyeliner that was as eye-catching as her outfit.

Do you wish to give foxy eyes a try? Head to the beauty entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner’s IG for references. Here is one such look, in which she perfected the eyeliner look with yellow eyeshadow and a cornflower pink eyeliner.

Glitter up your eyes. creates a sparkling statement in a glitter-winged eyeliner. Add this look to your "to-do" list for your next party.

When you have two shades, go for a dual eyeliner technique. It makes us want to believe in the concept of ‘Two for tango’ for its ability to create an impactful look. Look at this diva, stunning in this blend of bright yellow and black eyeliner flicks that are certain to rule the summer makeup lookbook.

Have you tried a colourful graphic eyeliner look? Let us know in the comments below.

