Winter is Coming: 6 Changes you need to make in your skincare routine

Every season calls for different skincare routines. Season changes are one of the critical times of the year where you need to adjust everything accordingly ranging from clothes, lifestyle and food. But what needs our attention is our skin and our skincare routine. With winter right around the corner, it is important to protect our skin from the increasing dryness in the weather and the rising pollution levels in the environment.

We will help you to figure out what immediate alterations you need to do instead of shocking you and stating the basic facts. While cosy weather will make you want to stay in warm clothes all day, the loss of moisture in the skin will leave you dehydrated, stripping it off the essential oils making it dry and irritated. So let us show you what you must swap or add to your routine for a smooth transition.

Cleanser

Opt for a cream-based cleanser instead of a foamy one. Foaming face washes might clear the dirt and oil from your face but they leave you more dehydrated. A cream-based cleanser or certain oils can be a better alternative that will make your skin more supple maintaining the perfect pH balance.

Exfoliator

Exfoliation is mandatory despite the weather. A gentle scrub is needed that will remove the dead cells accumulated under the skin. But you should not overdo it. Exfoliating once a week will do.

Serum

If you haven't added a serum to your routine, this season will definitely call for it. This will make your skin soft and supple.

Moisturiser

Keeping the skin hydrated at all times is a must so instead opt for a cream-based heavy moisturiser. A light moisturiser would have been an ideal pick during the summer, but winter calls for deeper hydration and a creamy one will help you lock in the moisture.

Overnight Mask

Overnight masks are a great way to help lock all the moisture that will continue to feel you hydrated.

Lip Mask

No matter how much you rub your balm, your lips are bound to get chapped and dry. So you need an overnight lip mask to keep them plump and moisturised.

Are you ready to change your routine yet?

