Winter is coming: 6 Things you MUST to do prepare your skin for the cold winter months 

Winter is upon us and it is time for us to prep our skin for the yearly seasonal change which includes a lot of things including flaking and intense dryness. Here's how you do it.

With winter comes dryness and cold air. While we are protecting every other part of our bodies with thermals, sweaters, beanies and more, why leave our face unprepared for this?

The cold and dry air can not only leave your skin extremely flaky but also cause intense itchiness, irritated and red. While winter wonderlands may be wonderful to look at, it is safe to say they wreak havoc on the skin.

It is best to make some simple everyday changes in your skincare routine to help your skin adjust to the weather. Here are some effective tips.

Limit the temperature of your shower

While we are all tempted to take those very long and hot showers to keep warm this season, it is best to limit yourself to a lukewarm temperature since using too hot water dries out the skin completely.

Opt for fragrance-free products

Scented products have been known to cause itchiness and redness while also drying out the skin at a much faster rate than usual. It is best to opt for a fragrance-free cleanser during winter months.

Moisturise

While this goes without saying, winter is the time you amp up your moisturiser usage and moisturise more frequently. Since we are washing hands more frequently now, it is best to also moisturise after every wash to avoid your skin from flaking and drying out.

Apply sunscreen

While it seems like your exposure to the sun is lesser during winter months, this does not mean you skip out on sunscreen. This is because while exposure to the sun is lesser, its rays are more harmful than usual during these months and the UV rays permeate through the clouds even on dark days.

Stay hydrated

While keeping your moisturiser close is always a good idea, now is the time to stay hydrated as well. Keep sipping on water to ensure your skin doesn't dry out and is moisturised from the inside.

Avoid alcohol-based products

During winter months, it is best to shift to products that don't contain astringents or alcohol of any kind as this tends to strip your skin of its natural oils and hydration.

And remember, when all else fails, Petroleum Jelly when applied on chapped, dry and flaky skin can help heal it and seal the cracks well.

How do you usually prep your skin for the harsh winter months? Comment below and let us know.

