Winter lip care essentials to grab from Amazon Black Friday Sale

Whether you love the sweater weather or not, winters can be challenging. It’s also the brutal time of the year for your lips. Our lips dry out 10 times faster than the rest of the skin on our face, so it’s really important to use extra protection during winters. There are multiple ways to take care of your lips this winter and here we bring to you 5 important products from the Amazon Black Friday Sale to help you flaunt plump soft lips throughout the season.

Lip Balm

Using ointment based lip balm moisturiser better and also stays longer. Formulated with nourishing vitamins, shea butter and soothing chamomile essence and proven to relieve dryness and soothe chapped, cracked lips.

Price: 4.99 USD

Deal: 3.97 USD

Sunscreen based lip balm

Your lips can still get burned and are more susceptible to burning than the rest of your face, as the skin is thinner and more delicate. Sunscreen based lip balm can help you through it.This ultra water-resistant lip protectant is gentle on sensitive skin and is flavored with a hint of vanilla.

Price: 5.99 USD

Lip Sleep Mask

With fruit extracts and Vitamin E that keeps your lips hydrated and helps soothe your lips, this mask brings a conditioning effect. It is moisturising, soft and easy to apply on lips.

Price: 11.99 USD

Lip Care Serum

Lip repair essence can soothe the lip skin, relieve dryness, and deeply modify the lip damage. It can be applied at any time every day, and it is better to apply a thick layer at night as a lip mask.

Price: 20.99 USD

Lip Repair Chapstick

Soothe your dull and dried lips with these chapsticks that bear the essence of beeswax, sunflower oil, coconut oil, vitamin E and organic flavors and essential oils for intense moisturizing and delicious natural flavors.

Price: 24.95 USD

Deal: 6.75 USD

