Winter skincare routine under Rs 99 for teenagers

Your teens are the best time to start having a skincare routine. With the winters here, a lot of us may suffer from dry, flaky skin. This makes it even more vital for one to have a skincare routine. It is understandable that as a teenager, one may find it difficult to splurge on products. Here are 6 super affordable products for a great start.

Nivea Women Face Wash

This face wash is enriched with milk and honey that are known to give you soft and plump skin over time that looks and feels alive. The face wash effectively cleanses your skin, giving you instant moisturisation that lasts through the day. Milk acts as a natural cleanser that removes dirt and impurities and nourishes your skin for a healthy glow. Honey prevents water loss and contains natural moisturisers to keep your skin hydrated.

Price: Rs.89

Aroma Magic Skin Toner

This toner contains extracts of pomegranate together with lavender and peppermint that heals the skin, renews the skin cells and increases its circulation. Witch Hazel prevents moisture loss while the essential oils of rosemary and ylang-ylang act as natural astringents that calms and balances the skin, delivering vital nutrients and vitamins to it.

Price: Rs.99

The Nile Professional Vitamin C Serum

This skin clearing serum has anti-aging properties that helps skin repair, reduces dark circles and fine lines and acts as a sun damage protector. You can use it to get youthful skin, it delivers the benefits of pure vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. It supports skin hydration and helps in restoring skin’s lipid barrier. The serum helps in the skin renewal process and moisturisation.

Price: Rs.98

POND’S Super Light Gel Face Moisturiser

This super lightweight and non-oily gel moisturiser is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It absorbs quickly and locks in the moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and glowing.

Price: Rs.37

Biotique Bio Carrot SPF 40+ Sunscreen

Sunscreen is an essential part of every skincare routine and should not be skipped even during the winters. This nutrient-rich sunscreen lotion is blended with pure carrot oil, extracts of carrot seed and lodhra bark, quince seed and aloe vera to keep the skin soft, fair and moisturised in the sun. It protects skin with broad spectrum SPF 40 UVA/UVB sunscreen.

Price: Rs.99

Himalaya Cocoa Butter Lip Balm

This lip balm made of completely natural actives, relieves sore and chapped lips, especially during the winter season. Enriched with the oils of castor, coconut, wheat germ and carrot and the extracts of sweet indrajao. This lip balm protects your lips against the drying effects of the cold, wind and central heating.

Price: Rs.40

