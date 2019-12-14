Winter Skincare Tips: Use THESE essential oils to keep your skin hydrated

Keeping your skin healthy and hydrated is essential during the harsh winter season and the best way to do so is by using essential oils to moisturise them instead of chemical-based creams.

While we all love winter because it's the perfect season to cuddle and sip on delicious warm beverages and the cherry on the cake is that everything tastes better during winters but it also has some downsides especially when it comes to your hair and skin. This chilly season can take a toll on your skin and make your skin dry and damaged. It also takes a toll on your hair and makes them rough and dry and more prone to dandruff. During this harsh and chilly season, we deal with loads of skin and hair related problems. Our winters woes do have an easy solution that most of us don't know off! The essential oils that we all love hoarding can help keep our skin nourished and moisturised instead of those moisturising creams which are full of chemicals. Some natural essential oils are a better way to keep your skin hydrated and soft and supple. Here are the essential oils that you need for glowing and healthy skin this winter season:

1. Chamomile Oil

Chamomile is known for it's calming and soothing effect and it can soothe your skin as well. It has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties which can soothe your skin and moisturise it as well. It also helps reduce the signs of ageing and keeps your skin healthy.

2. Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is rich in minerals and vitamins which are known to work wonders for the skin. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and can nourish and cleanse your skin and make it healthy and strong. It is great for acne-prone skin.

3. Tea Tree Oil

Tea Tree Oil is known to have anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties and helps keep your skin hydrated and healthy and prevents dry and itchy skin. It can work wonders for your skin and help keep it moisturised.

4. Lavender Oil

Other than smelling awesome lavender also happens to be rich in antioxidants and has healing properties. It heals damaged skin and nourishes your skin as well. It's also known to have a calming effect on the skin.

5. Carrot Seed Oil

Carrot Seed oil is rich in antioxidants and vitamins and other compounds which are great for nourishing your skin. It also has anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties. It's a great way to moisturise your skin and keep it healthy and hydrated during winters.

6. Geranium Oil

Geranium essential oil can help regenerate your skin cells and help bring a healthy glow to your skin. It also has antiseptic and anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which make it a great product for your skin. This oil is a great way to pamper, nourish and moisturise your skin.





DISCLAIMER: These tips and tricks are advised based on research and easy accessibility. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or to do a patch test before using them to avoid allergic reactions. It's also crucial to remember that you should never use an essential oil without mixing it with a carrier oil.

Credits :pinkvilla

