Winters causing a lot of dandruff? These simple Apple Cider Vinegar tricks will help you in getting rid of it

Winters are here and that means our skin is going to glow like there's no tomorrow (provided we take good care of it). However, amidst all the natural glow, it is our beautiful mane which finds it difficult to cope with the chilly weather. We all are certainly tackling with this problem wherein our hair gets extremely frizzy, dry and unmanageable. However, the biggest problem has to be dandruff. Dandruff is one of the most common problems that one goes through, irrespective of the gender or age.

In the past couple of years, we've grown to find out the importance and benefits of apple cider vinegar. According to a study ACV has many hair benefits and dandruff is definitely one of them. Not just that it also helps in healing and dealing with head lice, baldness and hair loss. Apple cider vinegar has great anti-bacterial properties which can maintain the health of the scalp and also help in getting rid of dandruff. Listed below are some useful home remedies which will be extremely fruitful to you in order to get rid of dandruff.

Apple cider vinegar massage

A massage can easily cure half our problems. Take about 2 tablespoon of ACV and dilute it with water. Use the solution and massage it in your scalp. Leave it on for about 5-10 minutes and wash it away with shampoo and mild conditioner. Do this once or twice a week and get get rid of dandruff.



ACV rinse

Another easy method is to rinse your hair with the ACV solution. This not just helps in getting rid of the dandruff but also helps in adding shine to your mane. Take 2 tablespoon of ACV and mix it with one cup of water. Wash and condition your hair and then rinse your hair with the diluted ACV solution.

Baking soda and ACV rinse

Baking soda is a great cleansing agent which helps in getting rid of dandruff. Take 2 tablespoon of baking soda and 2 tablespoon of ACV. Combine the two together and make a thick paste out of it. Apply the mixture to your scalp and scrub the dead skin cells away. After about 5 minutes, wash your hair with cool water.



Aloe vera gel and ACV

Aloe vera is the best gift from nature to mankind. It helps in moisturising your scalp and getting rid of any dead skin cells. It not only curbs dandruff but also helps in moisturising your hair. Take about 5 tablespoons of coconut milk, 6 tablespoons of aloe vera gel, 1 tablespoon of ACV and 1 cup of water. Mix the coconut milk and aloe vera gel together and make a smooth mixture. Dampen your hair and massage the solution in your scalp. Leave it on for about 5 minutes and then rinse it off with water. Dilute a spoon of ACV with water and use it as a final rinse. Do this twice a week to get best results.

Do you have any more ACV home remedies to get of dandruff? If yes, then comment below and let us know.



Credits :STYLECRAZE

