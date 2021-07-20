Women’s fragrance trends 2021: 7 Lively scents of the season to shop today!

This year has been all about embracing authenticity and a fresh hope for better times. Vibrant, youthful colours, natural and ethically sourced raw materials, contrasting and bold prints - all such elements are utilised in the hottest trends this summer, to uplift spirits like never before! In times like these, the fragrance and perfume industry is not far behind either.

The fragrance industry is a rather slow-moving one as compared to fashion and accessories. Think about it, once you find a good scent, how frequently do you change it? Nevertheless, this year’s fragrance trends for women have brought along exhilarating and thoughtful shifts in the scents of summer. Tangy citrus, exotic spices and refreshing oriental notes mixed with the classic florals and musk make for a refreshing change in accordance with the zeitgeist of reviving hopes and spirits!

Check out some of our favourites that are in this year - get ready to broaden your horizons and spritz on the latest trends in perfumes and scents!

1. Avon Little Black Dress Set for Her

Based on the fresh theme of white floral, this perfume has the top notes of sensual honeysuckle and apricot blossoms, the sharp notes of coriander, cyclamen and African ginger, with hints of wood and sweet florals as ase notes. This will elevate your presence everywhere you go, and get deeper as the evening approaches!

₹ 950.00 – Buy Now.

2. Narciso Rodriguez Fleur Musc Eau de Toilette for Her

This is a low concentration and mild reimagination of a bouquet of flowers in a bottle! Tender rose and punchy peppercorn top notes are wrapped in sensual notes of amber and patchouli, and the warmth of woody notes making it the perfectly captivating fragrance for the year!

₹ 5,300.00 – Buy Now.

3. Embark My Dream Eau de Parfum for Women

This is a long-lasting perfume crafted with the finest essential oils that envelop you and leave a lingering positive impression everywhere you go! The top notes of juniper berry and violet, and the heart notes of Bulgarian rose amalgamate perfectly with the oriental base of dry amber and sandalwood to define your spirited personality!

₹ 1,355.00 – Buy Now.

4. Yves Rocher Oui À L'Amour Eau de Parfum for Her

Staying true to its French name, wearing this perfume is bound to level up the passion and make you say yes to love! The sensual notes of angelica and rose with the warm undertones of tonka beans and cedarwood make for a very elegant, captivating and irresistible scent!

₹ 2,500.00 – Buy Now.

5. Narciso Rodriguez Eau de Parfum Rouge for Her

Although minimalistic, the packaging deserves a moment of appreciation - one look at it, and we knew to expect a fiery sensual and oriental fragrance! The seductively intense and warm heart of musk is complemented by tones of Bulgarian rose and iris, making it the perfect contender to enhance your flamboyant personality!

₹ 5,600.00 – Buy Now.

6. United Colors of Benetton Together for Her Eau de Toilette

The fruity top notes of bergamot, juicy blackcurrant and peach, the opulent heart notes of magnolia, rose petals and jasmine flowers are perfectly finished by the dreamy oriental cedarwood, vanilla and musk. The sweet praline and pink pepper give this perfume elegance and smoothness - the perfect rejuvenating summer scent for pure femininity!

₹ 1,400.00 – Buy Now.

7. Kenneth Cole Eau de Parfum for Her

This perfume is the epitome of the trending blend of exotic scents with classics constituting redefined sophistication. The dynamic and vibrant floral notes are perfectly combined with invigorating citrus to create an exotic and luxurious appeal. The base notes of sandalwood and musk make the combination even more enchanting!

₹ 5,750.00 – Buy Now.