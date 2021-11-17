Wondering how to add hibiscus to your haircare routine? Here are 5 Incredible ways

Hibiscus is that flower found adorning our gardens with its inimitable beauty. You know how this brightly coloured flower is offered during pujas at home or in a temple but what you don't know is how they are also extremely good for hair growth. From dryness to dandruff, hibiscus is sure to combat all your hair woes if you give it a shot and say hello to gorgeous hair.

According to Ayurveda, hibiscus has extraordinary healing effects that can stimulate hair growth. And not just the petals, its leaves are also beneficial for hair loss. It can treat dryness, bald patches, dormant follicles, greying hair and moreover, conditions hair for a smoother shine. Read on to know how to use it for your hair.

Hibiscus Oil

Massaging hibiscus oil onto your hair can improve blood circulation and rejuvenate your scalp and hair follicles. All you need is 6 to 8 hibiscus flowers and 1 cup of organic coconut oil. Wash the petals, dry them and make a paste. Heat the coconut oil, add the paste to it and heat it again for a couple of minutes. Let it cool and store the mixture in a container. Massage it later onto your scalp from the roots to the tips. Leave it for 30 minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Hibiscus and Amla Hair Mask

Amla is very well-known for promoting hair growth. It strengthens hair and improves its health. Take some flowers and leaves and 3 tbsp of Amla powder. Grind the leaves and mix them with the powder to make a paste. Apply the mixture to your scalp and massage it thoroughly. Leave it on for 30 minutes and wash off with a mild shampoo under lukewarm water.

Hibiscus and Aloe Vera

This combo works if you desire shiny hair. Aloe Vera is an excellent conditioner and can also repair hair damage. You need 2 tbsp of hibiscus petal paste and some extracted aloe vera gel. Mix them until you get a smooth paste and apply it to your scalp. Leave it for 30-45 mins and then wash off with lukewarm water.

Hibiscus and Neem Leaves

For dandruff problems, this mask works the best. Take some neem leaves, grind them with some water and extract their juice. Now it's time to grind the hibiscus leaves and add them to the juice. Apply it to your scalp and let it rest for 30 mins. You can then wash it off with water.

Hibiscus and Yogurt

Yogurt promotes strong and healthy hair. It cleanses the scalp and strengthens your tresses. Take one flower and a few leaves and 5 tbsp of yogurt. As usual, make a paste and add yogurt to the hair mask. Leave it for about an hour and gently wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Now you know how hibiscus can be beneficial for your hair. Don't be late to try our favourite hibiscus hair mask.

