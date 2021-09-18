World Bamboo Day 2021: 5 Bamboo products women must have in order to maintain intimate hygiene

World Bamboo Day is celebrated to increase awareness of bamboo globally. It aims to bring the potential of bamboo to a more elevated exposure, to protect natural resources and the environment, to ensure sustainable utilisation and to promote cultivation of bamboo. Here are bamboo-based products for women to help them maintain intimate hygiene.

The Woman’s Company Reusable Bamboo Razor

This razor comes with a premium bamboo handle to ensure a pain free experience. You can use it on any external region of your body, arms, legs, underarms and external bikini area. It comes with 10 blades. The razor is ergonomically designed to give you the smoothest shaving experience with fewer nicks and cuts. It is guaranteed to leave your skin feeling super soft. It’s natural, sustainable and eco-friendly. The metal head is made out of grade 5 stainless steel and is built to last.

Price: Rs.800

Bombay Shaving Company Face & Eyebrow Razor

This eco-friendly face and eyebrow razor is a multipurpose tool to clean and shape your eyebrows, shave off upper lip hair, chin hair, upper cheek fuzz and sideburns. The stainless steel blades of the face razor offer a precise shave with maximum control, thereby eliminating scratches or bruises. It helps in exfoliating dry and dead skin, leading to a smoother and flawless application of skincare and makeup products.

Price: Rs.189

Sparkle Natural & Biodegradable Bamboo Fibre Sanitary Pads

Made with all natural sustainable plant based ingredients, these bamboo fibre sanitary pads are antibacterial, super-soft and hypoallergenic. They are leak-proof and come in super-convenient individual biodegradable disposal bags made from corn based bioplastic.

Price: Rs.304

Saathi Bamboo Fibre Panty Liners

These biodegradable panty liners are your ultimate companion. They are thoughtfully designed to use natural, locally-sourced materials, including banana fibre. These panty liners are gentle on the skin and Mother Earth, disappearing quickly upon disposal. By purchasing these, you also give the gift of biodegradable pads to women in rural communities.

Price: Rs.384

Bolivelan Bamboo Fibre Viscose Panties

These stretchable panties come in a set of 6 and are made from bamboo fibre. They are more refreshing, antibacterial, and more eco-friendly in comparison with other underwear, including cotton underwear. These panties are odour-resistant and allergy-free. They are cost-effective and environment-friendly.

