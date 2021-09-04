World Beard Day 2021: 5 Best beard grooming kits every man must have

World Beard Day is celebrated annually on an International level with people from every nation and continent gathering together with their beards. It is held on the first Saturday of September and is characterised by the happiness of all people being with their beards and with each other. Here are 5 grooming kits for you to celebrate your beard.

The Man Company Beard Grooming Kit

This high-quality almond and thyme beard grooming kit consists of a beard oil that is best known to promote growth besides making it more manageable and amazing, a beard wash that is the regular cleansing essential you need to maintain a healthy and hygienic beard. This beard shampoo will clear the grime and build-up without causing damage, and in fact condition your beard. The kit also comprises a wooden beard comb to maintain your beard and give it a sensational look, and trimming scissors to keep your beard sharp and groomed.

Price: Rs.936

ThriveCo Complete Beard Care Kit

This beard care kit consists of three beard essentials - a foaming beard wash that will make your beard feel fresh, soft and strong. It also cleanses dirt and grime, and softens beard hair while reducing beard shedding, an easy absorbing beard growth serum that is proven to activate beard growth and reduces patchiness while improving beard density. It Initiates beard growth and gives a full covered and thick beard, and finally a conditioning oil-in-serum that settles on the beard with ease and nourishes the beard to prevent breakage or dryness. It makes the beard look fuller, well-groomed and shiny. It also moisturises the beard and promotes strength.

Price: Rs.1599

Bombay Shaving Company Beard Grooming Kit

This beard grooming kit consists of a beard wash, a beard softener and a beard oil. The beard wash is enriched with wheat protein and it deeply cleanses and nourishes the beard and skin underneath. The beard oil is infused with the goodness of vitamin E and argan oil, and offers a nourished, stronger and healthier beard. The beard softener consists of shea butter and keratin which detangles, moisturises and helps settle wayward whiskers.

Price: Rs.999

Ligera Beard Growth Kit

This beard growth kit features a beard wash with menthol, jojoba and activated charcoal that deep cleanses your skin and beard hair. It removes all the dust, dirt and grime from your pores, setting the base for healthy beard growth. It also purifies the skin removing all toxins from deep lying areas, a beard activator with 540 titanium needles that enable thousands of microscopic pores to activate. It helps increase blood circulation and makes it easy for the skin to absorb nourishing ingredients, an onion beard growth oil that is specially designed to make your beard grow faster, and a mustache growth roll on that promotes faster mustache growth and hair thickness.

Price: Rs.399

Beardo Beard Care Combo

This combo has a power packed combination of beard wash, beard softener and beard oil, and is the perfect beard grooming and maintenance product. It is the perfect formula for everyday cleansing, moisturising and nourishing your beard. The beard wash will ensure that your beard stays clean and fresh, the beard oil will enhance growth and remove patchiness, and the beard softener softens the beard and prevents itchiness and flakiness.

Price: Rs.766

