Worried about chapped lips? Follow these tips that can help you get your lush lips back

Winters can get pretty dreadful. Our skin feels dry, we get dry hands and feet, chapped lips and skin, dry cuticles, dandruff and many more. But mostly, it takes a toll on our lips as the skin on our lips is much thinner than the rest of the body. But for some people, chapped lips can occur throughout the year if not taken proper care of. They are bound to get flaky, dry and cracky almost leaving blisters on our much-loved possessions.

Chapped lips are often caused by the dry weather but mostly it is caused by licking which dries out the lips. Dehydration is also a major problem. The dryness can also cause bleeding which none of us wants along with redness and a sensation of burning. Chapped lips can often bring down your confidence around people because they can put off people. Don't worry, try these remedies to get smooth, sensual and plump lips.

Petroleum Jelly

It is easily available. You can find petroleum jelly in almost every household. Even men can use this. Applying a layer of it can keep your lips hydrated giving them an essential shine.

Natural Remedies

There are several natural remedies that can heal your dry lips. Take a teaspoon of brown sugar, mix it with olive oil and lemon juice. Leave it for two to three minutes. Gently cleanse it off with water and dry it using a soft towel. You can see the results after that.

Applying virgin coconut oil can also help moisturise your lips. Use it every night before going to bed. You can see the magic yourself.

Exfoliate

Exfoliating don't cost a thing girl. As important as it is to exfoliate the skin, it is more important to exfoliate the lips which is easy and much less time-taking. Use a gentle brush once in a while to remove all the dead and dry cells. Using an exfoliating cream can also help.

SPF Balm

Sun and pollution can leave our lips dry and dark. But that doesn't mean we have to stay indoors all the time. Go for a lip balm that has an SPF of 15. It will not only help you to lock the moisture but prevent it from the UV rays of the sun.

Water

Water, water, everywhere and yes please drink! Staying hydrated is pivotal to getting rid of chapped lips. If you are dehydrated, your lips are going to be dry as well. So make sure you are drinking enough water every day.

Electrolytes

It is vital to consume some minerals along with water. Potassium, magnesium, zinc and sodium are significant in keeping our lips hydrated as well.

DO NOT LICK

We tend to lick our lips whenever they get dry. But trust me when I say, it will just make them drier. And do not try to pluck the skin off even though we feel the urge to. It will only make things worse and you will have blood on your hands.

Try these remedies and don't forget to share your comments below.

