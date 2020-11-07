Worried about wrinkles on your forehead and neck? Dr Nivedita Dadu reveals tips to get rid of them

Growing old comes with several difficulties that one needs to cope with. One being signs of ageing that starts to show on our skin like wrinkles and fine lines. Dr Nivedita Dadu, a renowned dermatologist, shares with us a few tips on how to get rid of wrinkles and age gracefully.

With growing age, our skin starts losing its elasticity and so, the expression lines and many fine lines start appearing on the face. These fine lines can also appear on the neck and forehead as the skin on this part of the body is thin and is exposed to plenty of sunlight. As a result, it can often show signs of ageing sooner than other parts of the body.

Forehead and neck wrinkles are a common concern amongst people in their late 30s. The dermis, the layer on the neck and forehead that contains collagen, is very thin that makes it more prone to ageing. The neck is a generally forgotten part of the body, especially while applying SPF on your face, we often tend to overlook the neck, leaving it exposed and to the harmful UV rays that cause premature wrinkles.

Ageing, sun exposure, pollution, smoking and genetics are multiple factors that cause the appearance of these wrinkles. Here are some tips shared by Dermatologist Dr Nivedita Dadu that you can follow to get rid of neck and forehead wrinkles:

1. Reduce exposure to the sun. Daily apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 and PA rating.

2. Always look for skincare products that contain retinol and peptides as well as hyaluronic acid, which plumps and hydrates skin.

3. Try vitamin C serum on your neck and forehead area. Vitamin C contains antioxidant properties that are great for the skin. It can also help to reduce the damage caused by UV rays and other environmental factors by inactivating free radicals.

4. Staying hydrated can help delay wrinkles. Drink 8 glasses of water every day.

5. Don’t stress. Practice yoga and other calming activities to de-stress yourself.

6. Include healthy food including fruits and green vegetables in your diet and sleep for at least 8 hours a day.

7. Quit smoking. Smoking can increase oxidative stress resulting in premature ageing. Smoking damages the collagen and nicotine that can cause blood vessels to restrict and less supply of oxygen.

8. Neurotoxins and smaller particle hyaluronic fillers can be used for fine lines and wrinkles in order to soften and rejuvenate the neck and forehead. Botulinum toxin also popularly known as BOTOX is the most effective treatment for wrinkles.

9. Lasers and chemical peels treatments are some other treatments that are used to get rid of fine lines. Fractionated CO2 lasers work beautifully to help make the neck and forehead skin to look younger, less wrinkled and tighter.

