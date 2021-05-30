Worried that monsoon might spoil your makeup? Not with these easily doable hacks

Thinking of all makeup bummers in monsoon? Maybe it’s time to give it a rest with these must-follow tips.

As summer seems to be slowly fading out and with the onset of monsoon approaching, gear up to shield your makeup from dripping away. Will the monsoon ruin your makeup? Probably not if you have a few hacks up your sleeve. What does this sound like? No smudges for your skin just pretty selfies. A good start to a monsoon-friendly makeup would to be keep your skin hydrated at all times and pick formulas that are light and breathable.

Make note of these easy-to-follow tricks to have your makeup covered when the monsoon breaks.

1. Cleanse, tone, and moisturise your skin with water-based formulas.

2. Apply primer to your T-zone area. Do not use the excess for the base may turn out to be sticky.

3. Use a concealer of your choice. Do not apply more than required.

4. Keep your skin matte rather than glossy by opting for a cream-based foundation.

5. A brush would be a better option because it can pick up a smaller amount of product than a beauty blender, which consumes more product.

6. Opt for waterproof mascara and eyeliner.

7. Always use a hush before you start your eye makeup.

8. Make use of cream-based eyeshadows and blush.

9. Go easy with lipsticks. Scrub your skin before your apply lipstick and soften your lips with a lip balm. Apply ultra-matte formulas or lip tints. Steer clear of lip gloss.

10. Set your makeup with a setting spray.

