Worth gifting beauty products under Rs 2000 to surprise her with this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and so it’s time to be the best boyfriend, brother, husband or father. Don't forget Valentine’s week and day is meant to celebrate feelings and emotions with all of your loved ones and not necessarily meant to celebrate love between a couple. Here is how you can make Valentine’s Day more special and memorable with your love of life. We make it easier for you by handpicking worth gifting beauty products under Rs. 2000 for her. Let’s get started!

1. Sugar Cosmetics Smudge Me Not Liquid Mini Lipstick Set

Sugar Cosmetics Smudge Me Not Liquid lipsticks are known for their bold colour. They have a flawless matte finish and provide a long lasting stay that every girl desires for. It defines the lips in a single coat and offers a highly pigmented finish for women to rock throughout the day. The lipsticks contain Vitamin E for sheer nourishment and hence it ought to be the number one gifting set for your girl.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 799

2. Just Herbs Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint

Lip tints have entered the beauty buzz lately and have taken the female audience by storm. They are popularly known as lip stains that give a natural look to the lips. These tints are also used as cheek tints for adding a tinge of pink to the cheeks. If she loves to keep her look subtle, then this pack of 2 lip tints will make her day.

Price: Rs. 1095

Deal: Rs. 876

3. mCaffeine Coffee De-Stress Gift Set

The mCaffeine Coffee De-Stress Gift Set contains a body scrub and massage oil with a handcrafted wooden massager for a caffeinated relaxation. You may believe it or not, coffee is skin’s best friend. With numerous healthy skin benefits, this gift set will leave her in awe.

Price: Rs. 1192

Deal: Rs. 949

4. Bryan & Candy New York SUPAWOMAN KIT

Bryan & Candy New York SUPAWOMAN KIT is power packers with the goodness of sandalwood and wild fig that every woman loves to the fullest. This ultimate bath and body Valentines gift set comes with body wash, hand and body lotion, shower gel, moisturising soap and loofah. What else will a girl need to amp up her glow?

Price: Rs. 1400

Deal: Rs. 1190

5. moha: Face Essentials Kit

Women do not skip their skin care regime. They are more inclined towards herbal products that will help them to embrace nature. And what works better than moha: Face Essentials Kit. This kit contains a face wash, aloe vera gel, herbal scrub and a lip balm that she will love indulging into for a soft and healthy skin.

Price: Rs. 660

Deal: Rs. 490

6. Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette

She is going to fall for you even more if you surprise her with Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette. The day is not too far to please your ears with “Yes EYE do!” Go grab this eyeshadow palette and help her to maximise the magic in her eyes.

Price: Rs. 995

Deal: Rs. 697

7. Laneige Hydration To Go Kit

This Laneige Hydration To Go Kit is a luxurious skincare kit that ranks high on the wishlist of every skincare addict. This kit is meant for normal to dry skin. It is infused with nutrient rich fruits and vegetables apt for her skin. What’s more? This kit is travel friendly that will offer 100 percent skin hydration on the go.

Price: Rs. 1850

Deal: Rs. 1387

8. Forest Essentials Facial Essentials

This kit contains a delicate facial cleanser with honey, lemon and rosewater, lip balm with organic beeswax, a facial scrub with walnut get and a sunscreen lotion with aloe vera and sandalwood. This kit will definitely surprise her and leave her numb. The natural ingredient and flawless benefits will fetch you tons of pats on the back.

Price: Rs. 1725

Deal: Rs. 1625

Get ready for Valentine’s Day well in advance or else you might regret missing on these worth gifting options. It is time to woo her and impress her with your gifting skills. This one gifting choice of yours will compel her to shower lots of love, hugs and kisses upon you. For every girl skin, hair and beauty is a priority, when it comes to self-pampering sessions. This time she will thank you for being a part of her pampering sessions.

