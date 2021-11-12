Wrinkles cropping up on your neck? Here are 5 easy remedies to prevent them

I think I am speaking on behalf of every woman in the world when I say we despise wrinkles. Nobody desires to age no matter what. But we have to embrace and accept the natural truth of life. We do have to age but that doesn't mean we can't slow down the process of ageing. The neck is one of the most vulnerable parts of the body and there are a few tricks and tips to prevent wrinkles on it.

We often forget to pay heed to the neck focussing all our attention on our faces. The neck starts to lose elasticity and smoothness as the years go by and nowadays, due to our hectic schedule we hardly have time to regard for our skincare routine. And we only start to notice it when it's already late. So better, start following these tricks to prevent them.

Moisturise

While moisturising is an important part of our skincare, we often skip our necks. But moisturising our neck with face or neck creams hydrate the skin and increase collagen levels that may reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Choose products with hyaluronic acid that have great moisturising potential.

Use Sunscreen

The direct rays of the sun can be very damaging to our skin which can speed up the process of ageing. You must never skip out on sunscreen even if it's cloudy outside. Apply it on your neck and chest area before heading out.

Drink lots of water

Staying hydrated is the key to a youthful appearance. So drink lots and lots of water and try to cut down on alcohol or other smoking habits if you want to keep wrinkles at bay.

Healthy Diet

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important along with adjusting a healthy diet for ourselves. Our daily nutrition must include minerals, vitamins and other essential nutrients. Fruits and vegetables are stacked with these so ensure eating them almost every other day.

Exfoliate

Exfoliating your neck is essential to get rid of all the dirt and the dead cells accumulated in the neck. Buy a good exfoliator and apply at least once a week for a glowing appearance.

Sleep

We often underestimate the importance of sleep. But sleeping at least for 7-8 hours is important if you want to hold on to your youth a little bit longer.

So start now. Follow a proper routine and see the difference.

