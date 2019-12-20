You should NOT avoid sunscreen in winter; Here's Why

The risk of getting skin problem is higher at this time of year. Read below to know why you should apply sunscreen during the winter season as well.

Earlier we used to believe that during winter we don't need to wear sunscreen as the sun rays are not that harmful. But the fact is just the opposite of it; you should wear sunscreen during winter and repeat it every two hours. Sun rays get more harmful during this time of year, which are enough to damage our skin from the core of it. Pigmentations, dark patches, skin darkening are the most common problems of skin that occur due to the harmful sun rays. And the risk of these skin problems even increases during winter, as the sun rays are way more harmful this season. So, we should continue to apply sunscreen on our skin even in winter season like any other time of the year. This will protect our skin from UVA and UVB rays and save us from any damage. Get to know what happens during winter when we step out without sunscreen.

Snow powers up the UV rays

If it is snowing, then the risk of skin damage gets even higher without the sunscreen because snow reflects 80 percent of UVA rays, which doubles your exposure to them. So, putting on a sunscreen with a high range of SPF can save you from this damage.

Watch out the elevation

If you reside at hill stations, then you should carry a sunscreen with you while travelling. The effects of UV rays become 4 percent higher for every 1000 feet elevation. So, the higher the elevation the stronger sunscreen you need.

Window glass can do nothing

Your skin is not safe without a sunblock even if you are at home. While UVB can be blocked by glasses, 50-60 percent of UVA rays can penetrate the glasses of the windows and damage your skin.

Mid-winter season is more fragile

During mid-winter season, the risk of damage from UV rays even gets higher. If your travelling bare skin, then the damage the skin is going to be worse.

The ozone layer is thinner

The ozone layer is the sun-shield of the earth. It protects us from the harmful rays of the sun. However, during winters, this layer works otherwise. This time, windburn and sunburn also work together, which makes the skin look extremely dry. So, never forget to wear sunscreen, especially between 10 AM and 4 PM as sun rays are stronger during this slot.

Credits :pinkvilla

