You should NOT avoid sunscreen in winter; Here's Why
Earlier we used to believe that during winter we don't need to wear sunscreen as the sun rays are not that harmful. But the fact is just the opposite of it; you should wear sunscreen during winter and repeat it every two hours. Sun rays get more harmful during this time of year, which are enough to damage our skin from the core of it. Pigmentations, dark patches, skin darkening are the most common problems of skin that occur due to the harmful sun rays. And the risk of these skin problems even increases during winter, as the sun rays are way more harmful this season. So, we should continue to apply sunscreen on our skin even in winter season like any other time of the year. This will protect our skin from UVA and UVB rays and save us from any damage. Get to know what happens during winter when we step out without sunscreen.
Snow powers up the UV rays
If it is snowing, then the risk of skin damage gets even higher without the sunscreen because snow reflects 80 percent of UVA rays, which doubles your exposure to them. So, putting on a sunscreen with a high range of SPF can save you from this damage.
Watch out the elevation
If you reside at hill stations, then you should carry a sunscreen with you while travelling. The effects of UV rays become 4 percent higher for every 1000 feet elevation. So, the higher the elevation the stronger sunscreen you need.
Window glass can do nothing
Your skin is not safe without a sunblock even if you are at home. While UVB can be blocked by glasses, 50-60 percent of UVA rays can penetrate the glasses of the windows and damage your skin.
Mid-winter season is more fragile
During mid-winter season, the risk of damage from UV rays even gets higher. If your travelling bare skin, then the damage the skin is going to be worse.
The ozone layer is thinner
The ozone layer is the sun-shield of the earth. It protects us from the harmful rays of the sun. However, during winters, this layer works otherwise. This time, windburn and sunburn also work together, which makes the skin look extremely dry. So, never forget to wear sunscreen, especially between 10 AM and 4 PM as sun rays are stronger during this slot.
Add new comment