Is your body hair giving you a tough time: 10 Products to help you deal with intense body hair growth

Body hair is natural. Some people are hairier than others, and everyone prefers a different method to deal with it. If you are blessed with major hair growth and shaving your body hair has only made them a lot harder and thicker, then here are some life-changing products that will not only make removing body hair much easier, but will also make the hair softer and the skin smoother. These products will help you deal with body hair and will also take care of your skincare. So check these products out and add them to your shopping cart right away!

Flawless Electric Painless Facial Hair Trimmer

Get rid of your bushy eyebrows, upper lips and facial hair in a jiffy with this painless facial hair trimmer. Precisely applied to any part of the eyebrows, it captures and wipes away redundant and loose eyebrows in all directions. Compared with traditional wax and tweezers, the electric design is more reasonable and effective. In just a few minutes, you can create the perfect eyebrow shape. The gold-plated head is suitable for all skin types and does not scratch or pull and is extremely soft on your skin.

Price: Rs.599

Philips Compact Epilator

Epilator is one of the most preferred and cost-effective methods. It quickly removes hair from the roots with minimal pain and keeps the skin smooth and supple for weeks. This epilator from Phillips is extremely long-lasting and super efficient. The 2 speed settings makes it apt for both, thick and thin hairs. It is a personalized hair removal treatment that you can give yourself within the comfort of your home.

Price: Rs.3019

Plum BodyLovin’ Vanilla Vibes Body Butter

Who doesn’t love vanilla? I mean it has the most refreshing and calming fragrance. Vanilla, aloe vera and a drool worthy gel-cream texture unite to provide you with the ultimate summer hydration! With warm, mouth-watering and sweet notes of vanilla, this body yogurt is lightweight, non-greasy and instantly cooling. It will remind you of your favourite dessert that you just cannot skip! You can apply this right after you shave, wax or trim for smooth and nourished skin.

Price: Rs.420

Sirona Blink & Glow Face Razor

Another easy and painless way to get rid of facial hair is by using these face razors. The razor is designed to give a close shave without causing any pain. The blade has a fine tooth protective guard net, which ensures zero cuts while shaving. You can use it anytime, anywhere to remove extra hair on your eyebrows, upper lip, forehead and chin. The razor handle is made of wheat, straw and ABS plastic and curved for a better grip. It acts as an exfoliator and removes dead skin. This cleans the skin, improving its absorption of skincare products and increasing its natural glow.

Price: Rs.245

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil

This shower oil can be used for a decadent cleansing experience that will leave your skin beautifully soft and smooth. It has a unique foaming oil-to-milk texture and contains almond oil which helps in skin softening. This oil makes a great base for shaving too. And even if you do not shave, you can still get silky soft body hair and a delicious almond scent.

Price: Rs.610

Plum Hello Aloe Just Gel

This soothing aloe gel crafted for all skin types can be used for pretty much all your skin and hair needs. From a mask, to a pre-moisturiser hydrator for your skin, and from a conditioner to a setting gel for your hair - this aloe vera gel can really do it all! It also helps with post-shaving redness and irritation; you can also just use this for immediate hydration to smooth your skin and hair.

Price: Rs.316

Dermafique Body Serum

This body serum can be used post shaving, trimming or waxing. The ultra-sheer serum provides smooth, fresh and sun-protected skin. The vitamin E penetrates deep to repair skin cell damage and replenish the moisture. It boosts suppleness, nourishes and conditions the skin and provides a smooth, soft and luminous complexion.

Price: Rs.322

Sanfe Intimate Hair Oil

We all know the soft and amazing feeling that a freshly-shaved vagina gives. However, isn’t it too annoying when it starts feeling like a cactus after two days? This is when this intimate hair oil will come to your rescue! It is enriched with papaya that acts as a natural conditioning ingredient that softens the hair area. It reduces hyperpigmentation, cleanses the hair follicles and rejuvenates the skin. The essential oils help in reducing razors burns, bumps, ingrowth and normalises oil secretion in pores.

Price: Rs.319

Veet Full Body Waxing Strips

Although normally waxing is quite a painful process, these waxing strips by Veet are extremely gentle on the skin and leave the skin feeling fresh. They are enriched with a unique gel texture which feels pleasant on the skin and gives a delightful aroma. It is a quick and easy method that removes hair from the roots, ensuring upto 28 days of smoothness.

Price: Rs.190

Indulgeo Essential Hermusa Body Oil

You can use this body oil after shaving or waxing for smooth skin and to prevent dryness. This body oil is the best solution to get rid of those dark and dull underarms, and thighs. The fragrance of this oil is reputed to have psychoactive properties that generate positive energy and give a refreshing feel altogether. It is rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and keep fine lines and skin damage at bay. It promotes skin tightening and brightening with effective removal of stretch marks. This body oil lightens dark spots and pigmentation giving an even skin tone and protects skin from suntan.

Price: Rs.1700

